Hallmark’s The Magic of Lemon Drops: Exploring Filming and Cast Details

Adapted from the novel titled ‘The Magic Of Lemon Drop Pie’ written by Rachel Linden, Hallmark’s ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops’ is a fantasy romantic film helmed by Maclain Nelson. The narrative revolves around Lolly, a young woman who is not satisfied with her life and contemplates how her life would turn out if she had made different choices in the past. When she opens up to her Aunt Gert about it, she recommends a unique and magical method to find out the answers to her questions.

Aunt Gert gives Lolly three magical lemon drops, with the help of which she can experience three “what ifs.” As she lives through alternate versions of reality, she discovers that all of them come with complications of their own, helping her to be grateful for what she has and become the kind of person she wants to be. Reality is not the only thing that changes in ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops;’ the change in the backdrops and locations is also quite constant, apt for each version of reality.

Where Was The Magic of Lemon Drops Filmed?

The director and his team filmed ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops’ entirely in Manitoba, especially Winnipeg. Principal photography reportedly commenced on June 3, 2024, and continued for less than three weeks before concluding within the same month, precisely on June 21. Seemingly, the cast and crew had lots of fun on set during the shooting process of the Hallmark production.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

All the pivotal sequences of ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops’ were reportedly lensed in and around the capital of Manitoba — Winnipeg. Attracted to the vastness and versatility of the city, the production team took over different streets and neighborhoods and turned them into film sets for shooting purposes. Also known as the Gateway to the West, Winnipeg is considered an ideal filming site for multiple reasons. Apart from having a picturesque cityscape that can double for several cities and towns across the world, it is also home to talented and experienced crews and a lucrative film and video tax credit program.

The filming unit made sure to capture numerous attractions and places of interest located within the proximity of the city. Thus, it is highly possible that you might spot sites like the Canadian Museum for Human Rights, Saint Boniface Cathedral, the Esplanade Riel Bridge, the Manitoba Legislative Building, and the Centennial Concert Hall. Office to many TV and film production companies such as Frantic Films, Buffalo Gal Pictures, and Farpoint Films, Winnipeg has served as a prominent production location for a large number of film and TV projects. Some of the notable ones include ‘Across the Universe,’ ‘Shall We Dance?,’ ‘My One & Only,’ ‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.,’ ‘Made for Each Other,’ ‘On the 12th Date of Christmas,’ and ‘Tell Me You Love Me.’

The Magic of Lemon Drops Cast

The versatile and talented Lyndsy Fonseca dons the garb of Lolly in the romantic movie. With starring roles on ‘Desperate Housewives,’ ‘Turner & Hooch,’ ‘Agent Carter,’ ‘How I Met Your Mother,’ and ‘9-1-1: Lone Star,’ she has earned her place in the industry as one of the most vibrant talents out there. You can also check out her impressive performances in movies like ‘Spinning Gold,’ ‘Hot Tub Time Machine,’ ‘Kick-Ass 2,’ ‘The Ward,’ ‘North to Home,’ ‘Next Stop, Christmas,’ and ‘Where Are You, Christmas?.’ Opposite her is another bright talent of the Hollywood industry — Ian Harding.

He essays the role of Rory, the love interest of Lolly in ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops.’ The German native’s journey into Hollywood began with his passion for theater after he moved to Virginia. After winning multiple awards for his performance in ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ he bagged roles in more projects, including ‘Ford V. Ferrari,’ ‘People You May Know,’ ‘Office Uprising,’ and ‘Ghosts of Christmas Always.’ In supporting roles, several talented actors feature in the Hallmark film, including Henriette Ivanans as Irene and John B. Lowe as Marty.

