Where Was Hallmark’s 3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Kevin Fair as the helmsman, HMM’s ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ is a horror romantic comedy film that follows a new real estate agent named Anna who feels confident that the long-vacant house she listed in the market would sell in a flash. This confidence is torn apart when she encounters a ghost named Ruby from the 1920s who refuses to leave the property for good as she wants her home to remain unoccupied. As Anna and Ruby spend some time together, they unexpectedly discover that they share some commonalities, including the fact that they left their respective fiancés.

While Ruby called it quits with her lover because of her father’s disapproval, Anna got out of her relationship when their renovation business turned out to be a failure. Now, the spirit of Ruby believes that she cannot pass over until she helps Anna rekindle her love for her ex. The fantasy comedy movie mostly unfolds in the ancient yet enormous house of Ruby as Anna tries her best to get the house free of the former’s spirit. Thus, many of the viewers wonder where the property is actually located in real life and where ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ was shot. If you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share!

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost Filming Locations

‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ was filmed in British Columbia, particularly in Greater Vancouver. As per reports, principal photography for the comedy film commenced in June 2023 and wrapped up in a couple of weeks, by the end of the same month. Given the vastness and versatility of the landscape associated with British Columbia, it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. So, without much ado, let’s dive right into all the specific locations where the drama unfolds in the Hallmark movie!

Greater Vancouver, British Columbia

A major portion of ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost’ was lensed in Greater Vancouver AKA Metro Vancouver, with the production company mainly setting up camp in the metropolitan area’s urban center — the city of Vancouver. As for the haunted property showcased in the comedy horror film, it was the Copper Stone Mansion at 21122 12 Avenue in the Township of Langley. The daunting exterior appearance of the mansion in south Langley served as a fitting and primary production location, not just for the Hallmark movie but also for other productions, including ‘Riverdale,’ where it doubles as the Blossom Family Mansion, that is, Thornhill.

Besides the exterior scenes, the indoor sequences involving the Copper Stone mansion were either recorded on location in different areas of the property or on a sound stage of one of the film studios in and around the city of Vancouver. A part of the Lower Mainland of British Columbia, the metropolitan area consists of all kinds of terrains, be it cityscape, open waters, or mountainous, making it an ideal production location for ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost.’ Its diverse locales have been featured in a number of film and TV projects over the years, including ‘Trick ‘r Treat,’ ‘Joy Ride,’ ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ ‘Scary Movie,’ ‘Totally Killer,’ and ‘White Chicks.’

3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost Cast

The Hallmark production consists of a talented ensemble cast, including Julie Gonzalo, who portrays Anna. Originally from Buenos Aires, she stars in various films and TV shows but the ones she is best known for are ‘Supergirl,’ ‘Waffle Street,’ ‘Must Love Dogs,’ and ‘Christmas with the Kranks and Dodgeball.’ Other Hallmark productions to her name include ‘Cut, Color, Murder,’ ‘Jingle Bell Bride,’ ‘Flip That Romance,’ ‘The Sweetest Heart,’ and ‘Falling for Vermont.’

Joining Gonzalo is Chris McNally who essays the role of Elliot in the Hallmark film. In his long and successful acting career, the Canadian actor has made appearances in a number of projects, such as ‘When Calls the Heart,’ ‘Falling Skies,’ ‘Christmas Class Reunion,’ ‘A Tail of Love,’ and ‘Snowkissed.’ Moreover, Madeleine Arthur plays the character of the ghost of Ruby in the property. In ‘3 Bed, 2 Bath, 1 Ghost,’ several other actors feature as supporting cast members too, including Pauline Egan as LIbrarian, William Vaughan as Terrence McKain, Thomas Darya as Charlie Ward, Sarah Peguero as Josephine, and Xavier Sotelo as Garrett Jenkins.

