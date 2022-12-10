Where Was Hallmark’s Christmas Class Reunion Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

A part of Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup, Hallmark’s ‘Christmas Class Reunion’ is a romantic comedy film helmed by Jonathan A. Rosenbaum that follows Elle who is looking forward to hosting a perfect high school reunion event this Christmas, after 15 years of graduation. One of the reasons why she is eager to organize the reunion is her high school crush, Kam, as she hopes to catch up with him during the event after all these years.

However, things take an unexpected turn when Elle is comforted by Devin, who used to be a bad boy in school. As the group of friends reconnects with each other, some of them hope to find closure with old acquaintances, reignite unrequited loves, bond with old friends, and of course, enjoy the holiday season to the fullest. Given the heartwarming themes, such as the revival of friendships, viewers are bound to get hooked on the narrative. Moreover, the setting of a high school event set against the backdrop of Christmastime makes one wonder where ‘Christmas Class Reunion’ was shot. If you have the same question in your mind, we have got you covered!

Christmas Class Reunion Filming Locations

‘Christmas Class Reunion’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. As per reports, the principal photography for the romantic movie commenced in September 2022 and wrapped up within the same month. Situated between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia is known for its vast and versatile landscapes, which include sandy beaches, lush green forests, rocky coastlines, grassy plains, lakes, mountains, and inland deserts. All this diversity works in favor of filmmakers as it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions. Now, without much ado, let us join the reunion party and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Hallmark movie!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Christmas Class Reunion’ were lensed in and around Vancouver, the most populous city in British Columbia. From the looks of it, the cast and crew members seemingly utilized various sites and locales across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. As for the high school scenes, it is possible that they either set up camp on a real campus or on a sound stage at one of the film studios in the city.

Located in the Lower Mainland region of the province, Vancouver’s economy is heavily dependent on tourism as it attracts millions of tourists every year, thanks to its modern architecture surrounded by nature. Apart from tourists, the city is also frequented by many filmmakers for shooting purposes. As a matter of fact, Vancouver has served as a prominent production location for many movies and TV shows over the years. Some of them are ‘Love Hard,’ ‘A Big Fat Family Christmas,’ ‘Noelle,’ ‘A Million Little Things,’ and ‘Firefly Lane.’

Christmas Class Reunion Cast

Aimeé Teegarden and Tanner Novlan portray the two protagonists — Elle and Devin — respectively, in the Hallmark film. Making her debut at just 16 years of age, Teegarden has been featured in a number of film projects over the course of her acting career. She stars in ABC’s ‘Notorious,’ ‘Robot Chicken,’ ‘The Ranch,’ and several Hallmark movies as well, including ‘My Christmas Family Tree,’ ‘Once Upon a Christmas Miracle,’ and ‘A New Year’s Resolution.’

As for Tanner Novlan, he has also had a remarkable acting career as he is known for his roles in ‘The Bold and the Beautiful,’ ‘Roswell, New Mexico,’ ‘Rizzoli and Isles,’ ‘Modern Family,’ ‘The Parenthood,’ and ‘Letterkenny.’ These two leads are supported by a number of talented actors and actresses. They are Stephanie Bennett (Samantha), Maya Ford (Katie Frick), Miriam Smith (Irene), Dejan Loyola (Jay Frick), Pete Graham (Robert Chamberlaine), Andy Thompson (Principal Holt), Dylan Archambault (James), and Liam Howe (Bryce McGuire).

