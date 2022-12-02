Where Was Hallmark’s A Big Fat Family Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Jennifer Liao, Hallmark’s ‘A Big Fat Family Christmas,’ a part of Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup, is a romantic comedy film that revolves around Liv Chang, a photographer at San Francisco Chronicle and a social media influencer who goes by the name Liv Rose. For her next big project, she is supposed to cover a big Christmas celebration party hosted by a loud and proud Chinese-American family that happens to be her own.

Paired with a new coworker, Henry, Liv has to capture the essence and the story of the Changtastic party. However, she has managed to keep her relations with the family under the radar from her fans and Henry. Due to an unforeseen situation, the Chinese-American family loses all their donations from their community, and Liv is left with no choice but to seek help from her social media family.

During this dramatic turmoil, Liv discovers her true self, reconnects with her family, and eventually falls in love over the holiday spirit. Apart from its talented cast, the holiday movie’s magic can largely be attributed to its uplifting and attractive visuals. The scenes provide fitting atmospheres for Liv’s two distinct personalities, on and off social media, without losing their charm. Naturally, people are eager to know where the movie was shot, and we are here to answer the same!

A Big Fat Family Christmas Filming Locations

Part of Hallmark’s ‘Countdown to Christmas’ lineup, ‘A Big Fat Family Christmas’ was filmed extensively in Vancouver in the westernmost Canadian province of British Columbia. However, a minor portion of the shooting also took place in San Francisco in Northern California. The principal photography of the movie took place presumably in September of 2022 and ended in the same month. Let’s dive right in and explore the location in a bit more detail, shall we?

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘A Big Fat Family Christmas’ is entirely set in San Francisco but primarily filmed in the city of Vancouver in the province of British Columbia. The film was reportedly shot under the name ‘My Big Fat Chinese Christmas,’ referring to Chinese heritage and the theme of celebrating Christmas in a Chinese-American household. The cast and crew certainly had a blast during the filming process. Even though some people found it challenging to wear several layers of clothes in September, they still gave it their all.

In conversation with Digital Journal, actor Shannon Kook shared his insights on the movie and production. He said, “I think this film addresses identities and heritage at the same time while celebrating Christmas.” Shannon spoke highly of his collaboration with Shannon Chan-Kent, the film’s other protagonist. “It was lovely to work with her. It was a wonderful process to share this with her. Vancouver is one of the most prominent cities in the Great White North and has long been a magnet for numerous sectors. Everyone may find a home in the seaport city, from business people to filmmakers.

The extensive history of the seaport city can be traced back thousands of years to the time when many indigenous tribes called it home. Since its official founding in 1870, it has only become more well-known. In order to record indoor and outdoor sequences against suitable backdrops, the actors and crew had to travel across the city. To create a set that reflects the Christmas vibe of the film, it appears that the production team made use of the facilities of an actual film studio located in the city.

Vancouver, sometimes referred to as Hollywood North, is home to some of the biggest film studios and has hosted the production of several Hallmark movies like ‘When I Think of Christmas,’ ‘Warming Up To You,’ ‘Nature of Love’ and, ‘Journey of My Heart.’

A Big Fat Family Christmas Cast

The beautiful Shannon Chan-Kent plays the role of Liv Chang in ‘A Big Fat Family Christmas.’ You may recognize her from her work in ‘You,’ ‘Another Life,’ and ‘Pokemon.’ The handsome Shannon Kook appears as Liv’s love interest and colleague, Henry. You might know the talented actor from ‘Conjuring,’ ‘The 100,’ ‘Goliath,’ and others. Other cast members include Jack Wager as Charles, Tia Carrere as Ivy, Ryan Mah as Eric, Lilian Lim as Mrs. Lin, Yee Jee Tso as Jack, Erick Gow as Singer, Emily Leung as Nora, and Anna Hagan as Andrew.

