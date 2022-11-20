Where Was Hallmark’s When I Think of Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Peter Benson, Hallmark’s ‘When I Think of Christmas’ is a romantic comedy movie that revolves around the themes of rekindling song through music. The film features Sara, a lawyer who returns to her hometown only to be surprised by her ex-boyfriend Josh. ‘When I Think of Christmas’ centers on the story of two long-lost lovers who had once planned a life together in music, and now their love rekindles this holiday season. The pair plan to put up a Christmas concert in their hometown that takes them back to their once-lost love and music. The rekindling of love through the language of music truly captivates the audience.

Moreover, what elevates every scene is the backdrop which carries a sense of young love and glee and immerses the audience. Seeing such picturesque locales makes you wonder where ‘When I Think of Christmas’ was shot. Well, allow us to fill you in on the details.

When I Think of Christmas Filming Locations

‘When I Think of Christmas’ was filmed in British Columbia, specifically in Vancouver. The principal photography for the holiday movie seemingly took place around October 2022. British Columbia is well-known for its multiculturalism, and its urban cities are humming with excitement. These aspects of the province enhance the urban ambiance of the film, and the magnificent mountain ranges provide several scenes with a much-needed sense of holiday and warmth. Here’s a closer look at the stunning locations used in the holiday romantic comedy.

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘When I Think of Christmas’, along with numerous other Hallmark films including ‘All Saints Christmas’, ‘Inventing the Christmas Prince’, ‘Our Italian Christmas Memories‘, and others, were most likely filmed in Vancouver. Cast and crew moved across the city to shoot various sequences against appropriate backgrounds. Vancouver is located on the lower mainland of British Columbia, and the movie’s representation of diversity is evident by the steady flow of people from all walks of life into its harbor.

Vancouver, sometimes known as Hollywood North, is a popular location for filming movies and TV series because of its cutting-edge production facilities, tax breaks for the industry, and vast network of creative and technical personnel. Furthermore, the city is perfect for filming a project like ‘When I Think of Christmas’ due to the excellent weather, cloud cover, and fascinating terrain. Overall, the locations used for the film heartwarming the cheerful narrative and make the viewer experience comfort during the holiday season.

When I Think of Christmas Cast

Shenae Grimes-Beach plays the role of Sara in the Hallmark film ‘When I Think of Christmas’. You might recognize the actor from her other productions such as ‘Scream 4’, ‘Empire State’, ‘Sugar’, ‘Myself and I’, and others. Niall Matter plays the role of Josh in the film. He is known for his appearances in other productions such as ‘The Secrets of Bella Vista’, ‘Rip in Time’, ‘Magnum P.I.’, ‘Country at Heart’, ‘The Predator’, and others.

Other members of the cast include Beth Broderick (Anna), Peter Benson (Christmas Rapper), Daniel Bacon (Mayor), Michelle Creber (Lynette), Alistair Abell (Uncle Ted), Tara Pratt (Imogene), Bobby Stewart (Mr. Clarkson), Remy Marthaller (Little Girl Contestant), and Jana Benoit (Brooke).

