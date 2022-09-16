Where Was Hallmark’s The Secrets of Bella Vista Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Inspired by Susan Wiggs’ best-selling book ‘The Apple Orchard,’ Hallmark’s ‘The Secrets of Bella Vista’ is a romantic film directed by Heather Hawthorn Doyle. The narrative revolves around Tess as she inherits an apple orchard along with her newly-found half-sister, Isabel. As Tess helps her newfound family get out of a debt problem, she unravels the mystery surrounding her grandmother’s treasure and in the process, manages to understand herself better.

The romantic aspect of the narrative coupled with the suspenseful aspect makes for an intriguing watch, keeping the viewers hooked on the movie throughout. Moreover, the lush green and picturesque backdrops of the farms and vineyards add a sense of calm to the entire narrative, despite its mysterious nature. So, it is natural for you to be curious to know where ‘The Secrets of Bella Vista’ was taped. In case you wish to find out, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

The Secrets of Bella Vista Filming Locations

‘The Secrets of Bella Vista’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in Hamilton. The principal photography for the Hallmark film commenced in June 2022 and wrapped up within a month or so, in early July of the same year. Situated in Central Canada, Ontario is the most populous province and the second largest province in terms of the total area in the nation. Now, without much ado, allow us to take you to all the specific locations that make an appearance in the romantic movie!

Hamilton, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ‘The Secrets of Bella Vista’ were lensed in and around Hamilton, a port city in Ontario. From the looks of it, the production team possibly set up camp in multiple rural areas in the city of Hamilton, including a vineyard, in order to tape different scenes against the suitable backdrops of the greenery of the farms. In particular, they seemingly utilized the premise of The Apple Orchard at 1668 Highway 6 for taping a majority of the scenes for the movie.

Situated on the western end of the Niagara Peninsula in Southern Ontario, Hamilton’s economy is powered by the steel and heavy manufacturing industries as well as the health and science sectors. The port city is home to a number of popular tourist attractions, such as the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, the HMCS Haida National Historic Site, the African Lion Safari Park, the Royal Botanical Gardens, the Cathedral of Christ the King, and the Workers’ Arts and Heritage Centre. There are several galleries and museums in the city too, including the Hamilton Museum of Steam & Technology, the Art Gallery of Hamilton, and the McMaster Museum of Art.

Also known as the Ambitious City, Hamilton is not only visited by tourists but also by filmmakers for shooting purposes. Over the years, the city has served as a pivotal production location for a number of movies and TV shows. Some of the notable ones are ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘The Man From Toronto,’ ‘RoboCop,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ and ‘Locke & Key.’

The Secrets of Bella Vista Cast

Rachelle Lefevre portrays Tess in the Hallmark movie. You may have seen her feature in other productions such as ‘Big Wolf on Campus,’ ‘The Sounds,’ ‘What About Brian,’ ‘Boston Legal,’ and ‘Swingtown.’ She also stars in the ‘Twilight‘ saga, ‘Off the Map,’ ‘A Gifted Man,’ and ‘Under the Dome.’ Moreover, Niall Matter essays the role of Damhnaic in ‘The Secrets of Bella Vista.’ Previously, he has starred in a number of movies and TV shows. He is known for ‘The Best Years,’ ‘Watchmen,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ ‘Eureka,’ ‘The Predator,’ and ‘iZombie.’

Other cast members who play vital roles in the Hallmark film are Nathalie Boltt (Shannon), Tasya Teles (Lourdes), Helena Marie (Isabel), Donia Kash (Suzette), Javier LaCroix (Ernesto), Phoebe Miu (Kiley), Amber Lewis (Lydia), and Gabriela Reynoso (Estella). Furthermore, Adina Insley (Small Girl), Lynn Whyte (Sofia Sheffield), Scott McGrath (Ben Trianon), Sarah Hayward (Nellie), Kalyn Miles (Doctor Denton), and Camila Savia Judge feature in the film as well.

