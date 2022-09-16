Where Was Hallmark’s Wedding of a Lifetime Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Anne Wheeler, Hallmark’s ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ is a romantic comedy film that revolves around a recently separated couple — Jake and Darby. Soon, when the pair accidentally enters and competes in a nationally televised contest to win an all-expenses-paid wedding, their seemingly lost romance is reignited as they work together through a set of fun challenges for the competition.

The narrative explores some interesting themes and subjects, including fate, a second shot at love, the competitiveness of a contest, and marriage, keeping the viewers hooked on the movie from the beginning to the end. Moreover, the transition of locations symbolizes the change in the dynamics of the couple’s relationship. Thus, it is natural for you to be eager to learn all about the sites that appear in the Hallmark production. Well, if that’s the case then we are here to provide you with all the necessary details!

Wedding of a Lifetime Filming Locations

‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ was filmed entirely in British Columbia, particularly in Vancouver. The principal photography for the romantic film commenced in early July 2022 and wrapped up within the same month. Located between the Pacific Ocean and the Rocky Mountains, British Columbia is the westernmost Canadian province.

Known for its diverse landscape that comprises sandy beaches, lakes, mountains, forests, rocky coastlines, grassy plains, and inland deserts, British Columbia makes for an ideal production location for different kinds of filming projects. So, let us take you to all the specific locations where Hallmark’s ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ was shot!

Vancouver, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ were lensed across Vancouver, a major city in western Canada. From the looks of it, the filming unit traveled around the city to tape different sequences against suitable backdrops for the Hallmark movie. Situated in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Vancouver is known to have the highest population density in all of Canada.

Although Vancouver is considered one of the most expensive cities when it comes to housing affordability, in Canada as well as in the world, it is one of the most livable cities in the world. Forestry and tourism are the largest industries in Vancouver, thanks to the city’s modern features surrounded by nature. It is also home to a number of famous libraries and museums such as the Vancouver Public Library, the Vancouver Tool Library, the Vancouver Art Gallery, the Morris and Helen Belkin Art Gallery, and the Vancouver Maritime Museum, to name a few.

Vancouver also goes by Hollywood North as it is considered one of the largest film production centers in North America. Many filmmakers frequent the city for shooting purposes and consequently, the city has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows over the years. Apart from ‘Wedding of a Lifetime,’ Vancouver has featured in ‘Look Both Ways,’ ‘Fifty Shades of Grey,’ ‘Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’ ‘Superman & Lois,’ and ‘The Haunting of Hill House.’

Wedding of a Lifetime Cast

Jonathan Bennett essays the role of Jake in the Hallmark movie. Earlier, he has featured in several other filming projects, including ‘Mean Girls,’ ‘Lovewrecked,’ ‘Bachelor Party Vegas,’ ‘Van Wilder: Freshman Year,’ and the Hallmark film ‘The Christmas House.’ On the other hand, Brooke D’Orsay portrays Darby in ‘Wedding of a Lifetime.’ She may seem a familiar face to many of you as she stars in many other productions such as ‘Royal Pains,’ ‘Happy Hour,’ ‘Gary Unmarried,’ ‘Two and a Half Men,’ the Lifetime series ‘Drop Dead Diva,’ and Hallmark movies ‘June and January’ and ‘How to Fall in Love.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in ‘Wedding of a Lifetime’ are David Kaye (Sebastian Starr), Mark Brandon (Vic Baldwin), Barry W. Levy (David), Robyn Bradley (Kathy), Jamall Johnson (Chip), and Bailee Reid.

