Hallmark’s Scouting for Christmas: Filming Locations and Cast, Explored

With Jason Bourque in the director’s chair, ‘Scouting for Christmas’ follows Angela, a realtor who is swamped with work and tries her best to make time for her 10-year-old daughter, Brooklyn. Angela went through an amicable divorce with Dakota, who could barely stay home because of his paleontology work. Ahead of her years, Brooklyn understands her mother’s struggles with time, even if she is often late to her scout meetings because of it. However, with an upcoming Christmas event, she concocts a brilliant plan to play Cupid for her.

Brooklyn asks William—a genteel baker who makes her favorite treats—to cater for the scout’s prestigious annual event. She enlists Angela’s help in drafting the proposal so they can pitch it to the committee of moms in charge of the event. Amidst the vibrant festivities and the pristine surroundings of their homes and the bakery, a spark between Angela and William gives her another chance at love, even as her ex seeks to reenter her life. The Hallmark romance movie creates an inviting, cozy atmosphere that reflects the tight-knit community of which Angela and Brooklyn are part.

Where Was Hallmark’s Scouting for Christmas Filmed?

Filming for ‘Scouting for Christmas’ took place in and around Vancouver, British Columbia. Principal photography began in late April 2024 and was wrapped up in a few weeks by early May of the same year. The cast and crew members seemed to have a wonderful time making the film and appreciated each others’ contributions. Actress and executive producer Marci T. House was glad that, behind the scenes, the movie was championing a cause she believed in. “Shout out to my entire cast and crew who brought the magic every single day!” she wrote on Instagram. “A big thank you to our production house for supporting and implementing their (Elevating Diversity Program), which was created to expose and train more BIPOC people to the film industry within the hair department.”

Vancouver, British Columbia

‘Scouting for Christmas’ was filmed in the province of British Columbia, more specifically, in Vancouver and its surrounding area. The production team utilized a mix of urban and controlled settings to create the cozy, festive environment needed for the movie’s story. To tape many of the interior sequences of the film, from the bakery to the characters’ homes, the crew set up shop beyond the bustling urban area of Vancouver. The expansive production property used in the film accommodated several trailers and tents set up for the cast and crew.

Under art director Fredy Mendoza, the production team crafted a festive holiday aesthetic, even out of season, giving the film its Hallmark Christmas aesthetic with fake snow and bright set designs. Vancouver’s versatility as a hub of filmmaking allows for setting up these charming, intimate backdrops while also offering scenes of metropolitan cityscapes and verdant rolling terrain. ‘Scouting for Christmas’ joins the ranks of other Hallmark films shot in Vancouver, such as ‘The Real West,’ ‘Nelly Knows Mysteries: A Fatal Engagement,’ ‘Holiday Crashers,’ ‘Sweeter Than Chocolate,’ ‘The Chicken Sisters,’ and ‘His & Hers.’

Scouting for Christmas Cast

Tamera Mowry-Housley leads ‘Scouting for Christmas’ as Angela. The Germany-born actress is best known for essaying Tamera Campbell in ‘Sister, Sister’ alongside her real-life twin sister, Tia Mowry, who is also a successful actress. You may have also seen Tamera in other Hallmark movies like ‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major,’ ‘Inventing the Christmas Prince,’ ‘Christmas Comes Twice,’ and ‘The Santa Stakeout.’

Carlo Marks stars alongside her as William. Marks garnered attention with his performance as David Peck in ‘Chesapeake Shores,’ Travis in ‘A Kismet Christmas,’ and Matteo in ‘The Wedding Veil Inspiration.’ The sweet child actor Audrey Wise Alvarez steps into the role of Brooklyn. She began her career in 2015 with an appearance in ‘Arrow’ as Zoe Lawton and has gone on to act in Hallmark’s ‘A Christmas Duet’ as Emma Roth and ‘Operation Christmas Drop’ as Audrey. Other cast members include Jaycie Dotin as Elizabeth Priestly, Marci T. House as Sarah, Jacqueline Ann Steuart as Netta, and Layla Verreault as Tabitha.

