Where Was Hallmark’s A Kismet Christmas Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Mark Jean, Hallmark’s ‘A Kismet Christmas’ is a Christmas romantic film that revolves around a children’s book author named Sarah who makes a return to her hometown after several years. There, she reconnects with her family and her teenage crush, Travis. Sooner rather than later, she realizes that a long-held family legend might actually turn out to be true.

The romantic narrative coupled with the theme of the Holiday season makes for an entertaining watch, keeping the viewers hooked on the film from the beginning to the end. At the same time, the Holiday setting against the backdrop of some interesting locations is bound to make one curious about the actual filming sites of ‘A Kismet Christmas.’ Well, luckily, we have gathered all the necessary details regarding the same!

A Kismet Christmas Filming Locations

‘A Kismet Christmas’ was filmed in its entirety in British Columbia, specifically in Victoria. The principal photography seemingly commenced in early August 2022 and wrapped up within the same month, in late August of the same year. Thanks to the vast and diverse landscape of British Columbia, which consists of sandy beaches, lush green forests, rocky coastlines, mountains, lakes, inland deserts, and grassy plains, it makes for a suitable production location for different kinds of filming projects, including ‘A Kismet Christmas.’

The province’s economy is dependent on various sectors, including mining, forestry, filmmaking, video production, wholesale, real estate, tourism, construction, and retail. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Sarah as she returns to her hometown, and learn all about the specific sites that appear in the movie!

Victoria, British Columbia

All the pivotal sequences for ‘A Kismet Christmas’ were lensed in and around Victoria, the capital city of British Columbia and the seventh most densely populated city in Canada. From the looks of it, the cast and crew members seemingly traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops for the Hallmark film.

Located on the southern tip of Vancouver Island off Canada’s Pacific coast, Victoria is the southernmost major city in Western Canada. Despite the majority of modern architecture in its cityscape, it has retained several historic buildings at the same time, including the British Columbia Parliament Buildings and the Empress hotel. Also known as the Garden City, Victoria is considered a widely popular tourist destination as millions of tourists visit the city each year, influencing the economy significantly.

Victoria is home to a number of tourist attractions spread across the city, including historic places of interest, museums, and galleries. Some of the popular ones are the gothic Christ Church Cathedral, the Emily Carr House, the 1852 Helmcken House, the 1845 St. Ann’s Schoolhouse, the Royal British Columbia Museum, the Maritime Museum of British Columbia, and the Art Gallery of Greater Victoria.

Apart from the tourists, Victoria is also frequented by many filmmakers for shooting purposes. In fact, the city has hosted the production of a number of different kinds of movies and TV shows over the years. Apart from ‘A Kismet Christmas,’ Victoria has been featured in ‘Deadpool,’ ‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘Scary Movie,’ ‘The Boy,’ ‘Reginald the Vampire,’ and ‘Gracepoint.’

A Kismet Christmas Cast

Sarah Ramos portrays Sarah in the Hallmark movie. You may recognize her from her roles on ‘Parenthood‘ and ‘Winning Time.’ She also features in ‘The Boy Downstairs’ and ‘The Affair.’ She is accompanied by Carlo Marks in the film who essays the role of Travis. He may look familiar to you because he has been featured in a number of filming projects over the course of his career. He is known for his roles in ‘The 100,’ ‘The Flash,’ ‘Smallville,’ and ‘Pretty Little Liars.’

Carlo Marks has also featured in other Hallmark productions, including ‘Christmas with the Darlings,’ ‘Making Spirits Bright,’ and ‘Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday.’ Other cast members who play key roles in the Hallmark movie are Marilu Henner (Gramma Mia), Rubi Tupper (Jasmine), Michele Scarabelli, Barbara Pollard, Zahf Paroo, Roark Critchlow, and Kayla Deorksen.

