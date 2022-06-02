Where Was The Boy (2016) Filmed?

William Brent Bell of ‘Stay Alive’ fame directed the 2016 horror thriller movie ‘The Boy.’ While using a toy as a premise, the movie creates a fascinating flavor of suspense and horror. Greta Evans from the US travels far to the other side of the pond, in the United Kingdom, for a job. Upon her arrival, Greta realizes that the boy is a doll. She has to break a few too many rules to know the truth.

And as the search for the truth transports Greta to uncanny corners of the family’s sprawling mansion, she fears that the doll may be alive. After its release, the movie garnered modest critical praise but performed somewhat well at the box office. Most of the movie unfolds in the United Kingdom, especially in the eerie abode of the Heelshires. However, you must wonder where the movie was actually filmed. In that case, let us start the engine.

The Boy Filming Locations

‘The Boy’ was filmed in locations in and around Canada, especially in the province of British Columbia. Principal photography commenced on March 10, 2015, coming in the can after a month on April 12, 2015. Daniel Pearl, the cinematographer of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre‘ and ‘Pathfinder,’ came on board as the director of photography. At the same time, John Willett, the production designer of ‘The 6th Day’ and ‘The Grey,’ joined the team as the production designer.

Although the story seemingly unfolds in the United Kingdom, Canada was possibly a better logistical option for the team. Due to its ideal climate, a range of enticing landscapes, and state-of-the-art production facilities, Canada boasts a highly favorable atmosphere for cinematic productions. Moreover, the hefty tax credit program offered by the provincial governments, coupled with the exchange rate, provides excellent value for shows and movies. As a result, a broad range of productions chooses Canada as a viable alternative to the US and England. Let us now take you to the specific locations where the movie was filmed.

Victoria, British Columbia

Most of the movie was filmed in locations in and around Victoria, the green and serene capital city of British Columbia. Situated by the southern end of Vancouver Island, the city is known for its outdoorsy vibes, complete with cycling paths and colonial parks. The cast and crew filmed the bulk of the sequences in one of the city’s most iconic locations.

The stately Craigdarroch Castle mansion, a historical mansion located at 1050 Joan Crescent in Victoria, lent its premises to film most of the scenes. As a landmark construction in the city, the Victorian-era Scottish Baronial mansion features Châteauesque architecture. The Canadian government later declared it a National Historic Site. The location stands in for the Heelshire estate house in the movie. Gillian Armstrong also filmed his rendition of Louisa MayAlcott’s ‘Little Women‘ in the same mansion.

