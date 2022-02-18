7 Movies Like Texas Chainsaw Massacre You Must See

Following the original installment of ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ David Blue Garcia’s rendition is the ninth installment belonging to the franchise of the same name, which portrays the life of the serial killer Leatherface (Mark Burnham) after nearly 50 years. The infamous Leatherface comes out of hiding and returns to his violent urges to terrorize a group of friends. By disrupting his carefully shielded world in the small town of Harlow, Texas, these unwitting friends face the wrath of the cannibalistic serial killer.

‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is an intensely vivid and graphic movie that deals with a lot of blood and gore. The movie lives up to its name as it focuses on violence and the killing of a large number of people, just like the rest of the films in the franchise. We all love watching such movies every once in a while as they keep us on the edge of our seats. If you are into horror-thriller movies, you will want to watch the following films as well. You can watch most of these films similar to ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

7. The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

Tyler, a Boy Scout (played by Charlie Plummer), lives with his upstanding dad in Kentucky, a town where ten women were brutally murdered by a serial killer named Clovehitch almost a decade ago. Tyler comes across a collection of some disturbing images in his father’s possession, which turns his life upside down as he suspects his dad to be the infamous murderer.

What makes ‘The Clovehitch Killer’ similar to ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ is the fact that they both are stories of a serial killer but also encompass the larger theme of family in their own ways. While Leatherface wants revenge for Virginia’s death (for which he blames Melody and her friends), Tyler is motivated to bring his serial killer dad to justice, and this script also makes for a fairly compelling coming of age story for the boy.

6. Wrong Turn (2003)

Desmond Harrington plays the role of Chris, who is driving into another city for a job interview. Due to his lack of attention, he crashes his car with another one in the middle of the road and meets a group of five friends. While looking for help, they come across three monster-like cannibalistic mountain men that start chasing all of them. The element of cannibalism and the involvement of violence and blood — not to mention the clueless young group of people getting stalked by cannibals — are what make ‘Wrong Turn‘ and ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ quite similar.

5. Wolf Creek (2005)

‘Wolf Creek’ is a horrific story about a group of three backpackers that find themselves stranded at the Wolf Creek crater. These backpackers are held captive and then hunted by a psychopathic serial killer, Mick Taylor (John Jarratt), in the Australian outback. Apart from the similar production style and vivid depictions of violence used in ‘Wolf Creek’ and ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, both movies are — at least to some extent — inspired by real events.

4. The Collection (2012)

A sequel to ‘The Collector’, ‘The Collection’ is a story about a lucky survivor who escaped from the deadly grips of the serial killer, the Collector (Randall Archer). This man is then forced to help rescue another victim of the killer, stuck in his booby-trapped lair. Just like ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’, ‘The Collection’ is a movie about a serial killer hunting down several victims. Apart from that, both the movies involve graphic imagery of blood and violence throughout their runtime while also giving us gory survival tales.

3. The Devil’s Rejects (2005)

Otis (Bill Moseley) and Baby (Sheri Moon Zombie) are two members of the Firefly family who somehow manage to escape when their rural home is raided. After reuniting with Baby’s father, who still intends to maintain their murder spree, the trio keeps torturing and killing a large number of victims, while Sheriff Wydell (William Forsythe) gets closer and closer to catching them. ‘The Devil’s Rejects’ is similar to ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ in a sense that both the films are filled with gruesome killings by psychopathic serial killers whose violent urges can’t be controlled, making for one thrilling watch.

2. A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)

Starring Heather Langenkamp as Nancy Thompson, ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ is a story about a group of friends being tormented and haunted by the spirit of a serial killer, Fred Krueger (Robert Englund), in their dreams. And if they are killed by the spirit within the dream, they are bound to die in real life too. Both the movies tend to keep the viewers on the edge of their seats by bringing plenty of scares and terrors every now and then. Moreover, just like ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’ has also spawned a sprawling franchise, so all your slasher/horror needs will be met.

1. Saw (2004)

Two complete strangers find themselves trapped in a room, having no idea about how they got there in the first place. Later, it is revealed that they are just pawns in a survival game executed by a psychopathic serial killer, Jigsaw, who enjoys watching other people suffer for survival. ‘Saw‘ contains several vivid scenes involving violence and blood, making it similar to the themes of ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’.

Apart from that, both movies have cemented their legacy in the genre, and the concept of both scripts has gone on to attain cult status in popular culture. Lastly, there is also the fact that both movies, in their own way, highlight the value — or lack thereof — of life. While Leatherface “grieves” Virginia’s loss and kills the group of entrepreneurs that arrives in the ghost town, Jigsaw takes sadistic pleasure in putting his victims through fatal games in which there can only be one survivor (much like Lila in ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’).

