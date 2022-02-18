Who Plays Sally Hardesty in Texas Chainsaw Massacre (2022)?

A sequel to Tobe Hooper’s influential 1974 film ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,’ Netflix’s slasher film ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ centers around Leatherface, an infamous mass murderer who reawakens for another murder spree when his caretaker dies unexpectedly. Leatherface’s reawakening paves the way for the return of Sally Hardesty, the sole survivor of his killing spree in the 1974 original film. The film progresses through Sally’s efforts to exact vengeance on the cannibal who killed her brother and friends. As Sally’s rage and Leatherface’s wrath collide, one can’t help but be curious about the new actress who plays the character from the original film. On that note, here’s everything you need to know!

Who Plays Sally Hardesty?

Irish actress Olwen Fouéré plays Sally Hardesty in ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre’ 2022. In the 1974 original film ‘The Texas Chain Saw Massacre,’ Marilyn Burns portrays Sally Hardesty. Burns also reprises the role of Sally in the 1994 sequel ‘Texas Chainsaw Massacre: The Next Generation.’ However, the actress’ death in 2014 made a recast inevitable. Thus, Fouéré joined the cast of the film to portray the significant character.

Born on March 2, 1954, in Ireland, Fouéré began her career in theatre. She trained at the Focus Theatre in Dublin. In the 1970s, Fouéré became a notable presence in alternative theatre while working with renowned playwrights like Jim Sheridan. In 1980, she founded an avant-garde theatre company named Operating Theatre with composer Roger Doyle. In 1988, she portrayed the titular character Salomé in Steven Berkoff’s ‘Salome.’ In her theatre career that spans decades, she has performed in renowned theatres like the Abbey Theatre, the Gate Theatre, Bouffes du Nord, London’s Royal National Theatre, etc.

Fouéré’s first major film appearance is in Academy Award-winner Paolo Sorrentino’s Sean Penn-starrer ‘This Must Be the Place.’ The actress portrays Mother Marlene in the horror film ‘Mandy.’ She also appears in David Yates’ ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald’ as Melusine. Fouéré’s other film credits include ‘The Survivalist,’ ‘Beast,’ ‘Animals,’ and Robert Eggers’ ‘The Northman.’ Fouéré’s on-screen appearances also include several British shows that include ‘Above Suspicion’ and ‘The Ambassador.’ Fouéré was ranked 22 on The Irish Times list of Ireland’s greatest film actors of all time.

Fouéré’s portrayal of Sally Hardesty is one of the remarkable achievements of her film career. The actress brings the loneliness and rage Sally suffers incredibly in her portrayal. The way the Irish actress transforms to an unflinching Texan ranger is absolutely noteworthy. Sally’s confrontation with Leatherface and her advice to Lila to kill the murderer, two of the most pivotal scenes of the film, displays the actress’ depth and talent impeccably. Fouéré’s version of Sally displays the subtle-yet-horrendous influence Leatherface exerts on the character brilliantly. Considering the nuances the Irish actress brings to the character, Fouéré’s Sally is a standout performance in the film.

