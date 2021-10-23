Where Was Hallmark’s The Santa Stakeout Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Peter Benson, Hallmark’s ‘The Santa Stakeout’ is a romantic-comedy movie that recounts an unexpected love story between two reluctantly paired colleagues. The film follows Tanya, a police detective who is entrusted with the responsibility to investigate a string of heists during high-profile holiday parties. She is paired with detective Ryan for the mission, and the duo poses as newlyweds to move into a house close to the prime suspect, Mr. Miller. While they mingle with the rest of the neighbors and join the holiday happenings, the duo begins to see each other differently and realize that their initial impression may have been wrong.

The investigation brings them closer to the criminal and also to each other. The romantic connection of the unlikely detective couple is filmed in dreamlike snowcapped destinations that may have got your attention as well. If you wish to learn more about the film’s production, we have got you covered!

The Santa Stakeout Filming Locations

The Peter Benson directorial was shot in British Columbia. The production reportedly took place sometime in August 2021. Over the decades, the province has been a sought-after filming location and has also become a center of movie and television production in North America. Interested to learn more about the film’s production, we investigated further, here’s everything we could find out.

Vancouver, British Columbia

The principal photography of the Hallmark film took place in Vancouver. The bustling west coast seaport is located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia. Also known as Hollywood North, Vancouver is one of the largest film and television production centers in North America, and its thriving industry provides employment of tens of thousands of people.

The region produces about 65 movies and 55 TV series every single year. The city also hosts the annual Vancouver International Film Festival, which shows over 350 films and runs for two weeks.

The Santa Stakeout Cast

Tamera Mowry-Housley headlines the Hallmark movie by essaying the role of Tanya, a police detective who investigates a string of heists. You may recall watching her in other Christmas movies like ‘Christmas Comes Twice‘ or ‘A Christmas Miracle.’ Paul Campbell appears as Ryan, Tanya’s colleague who works with her to solve the strange heist case.

The Canadian actor is best known for his role in ‘The Girl in the Bathtub‘ or ‘Wedding Every Weekend.’ Joe Pantoliano plays the role of Mr. Miller, the main suspect in the heist case. He is famous for his roles in ‘The Sopranos‘ and ‘Dr. Vegas.’ Peter Bryant portrays Captain Fletcher while Tom Pickett essays the role of Stanley.

Other noteworthy cast members include Liza Huget as Edith, David Kaye as Eric, Devon Alexander as Christopher, Lindsay Winch as Alicia, Denalda Williams as Martha, Jacqueline Samuda as Mrs. Van Houghton, Mark Sweatman as Findlay, Rafael Pellerin as Talbot, Rebecca Staab as Lois Carmichael, Ecstasia Sanders as Amy, and Dolores Drake as Mrs. Wilson.

