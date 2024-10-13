Hallmark’s Haunted Wedding: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Jeff Beesley, ‘Haunted Wedding’ follows two ghost hunters who decide to hold their wedding at a haunted manor, only for it to be disrupted by the 18th-century ghost residing there. The Hallmark romance introduces paranormal hunters Jane (Janel Parrish) and Brian (Dominic Sherwood) as they search for the ethereal in a sanatorium. In the naturally romantic setting, Brian proposes to Jane, grinning as she replies with an excited “yes.” Brian wants the wedding to be everything Jane has ever dreamed of, and she has, of course, wished to get married in a veritable haunted house. However, their festivities at the manor are interrupted when the resident ghost, Angelique, perceives Brian as her fiance from the past life. The story largely unfolds around locations with a historical atmosphere to them, which lends itself to the mildly spooky atmosphere the movie seeks to create.

Where Was Haunted Wedding Filmed?

‘Haunted Wedding’ was filmed entirely in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Principal photography was reportedly carried out from July 8, 2024, to July 27 of the same year. The cast and crew seemed to have an entertaining time behind the scenes, joking around and appreciating each other’s contributions to the project. Filming took place on location, with an actual historic property standing in for the haunted manor.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg is the capital city of the province of Manitoba and became the filming location for ‘Haunted Wedding.’ Winnipeg’s relatively quiet neighborhoods, contrasted with its well-maintained early 20th-century architecture, provided an enchanting and evocative backdrop for the Hallmark movie. One of the most captivating elements of ‘Haunted Wedding’ is the haunted manor itself, which is actually the historic Chester D. Stovel House, located at 6 Ruskin Row in central Winnipeg. Constructed in 1910, the mansion embodies the Foursquare architectural style, which was a popular design choice in North America during the late 19th and early 20th centuries.

From the production team, the house presented a perfect canvas, as it required minimalistic set dressing to create a historical atmosphere. With a genuine piece of Winnipeg’s architectural history serving as their set, the cast and crew could also immerse themselves in the environment of romance and long-past times. The pre-World War 1 mansion was designed by English architect V.W. Horwood in the finest residential neighborhood of the time. The interior layout of the home, with its grand rooms and period-specific details like leaded glass and wooden balustrades, offered ample space for the film’s wedding party setup and ghostly encounters. The symmetrical and structural elegance of the house, with its boxy massing, front porch, and dormers, can also be seen in other films and shows like ‘Snowmance’ and ‘The Spencer Sisters.’

Haunted Wedding Cast

Hallmark’s ‘Haunted Wedding’ is led by Dominic Sherwood and Janel Parrish, who essay Brian and Jane, respectively. Hailing from Hawaii, Parrish honed her acting skill in theater, playing Young Cosette in the Broadway production of ‘Les Misérables.’ After getting her start in TV, she first garnered attention with her role of Jade in ‘Bratz,’ followed by her most notable performance as Mona Vanderwaal in ‘Pretty Little Liars.’ You may have also seen her in Hallmark’s ‘Never Been Chris’d,’ ‘Family History Mysteries: Buried Past,’ ‘Until We Meet Again,’ and ‘Magnum P.I.’

Sherwood is an experienced English actor who also has a theatrical background. He is known for acting in ‘Vampire Academy’ as Christian Ozera, ‘Don’t Sleep’ as Zach Bradford, ‘Billionaire Ransom’ as James Herrick, and ‘Shadowhunters’ as Jace Wayland. His other credits include Netflix’s ‘Partner Track,’ ‘Eraser: Reborn,’ Showtime’s ‘Penny Dreadful: City of Angels,’ and ‘The Cut.’

Cassandra Potenza stars in ‘Haunted Wedding’ as Angelique. Potenza started her acting career appearing in TV productions like Hallmark’s ‘A Dream of Christmas’ as Arden, ‘Forbidden: Dying for Love’ as Courtney, and The CW’s ‘Burden of Truth’ as Georgia Lewis. She has also flexed her acting talents in Netflix’s ‘Sex/Life,’ Syfy’s ‘Bring It On: Cheer or Die,’ ‘Let’s Get Merried,’ and ‘UnPerfect Christmas Wish.’ Other cast members of ‘Haunted Wedding’ include Lauren Cochrane as Rachel, Hallmark regular John B. Lowe as Vern, Paul Essiembre as Frederic, Erik Athavale as Steve, Linda Ko as Joyce, Dan De Jaeger as Earl Dewberry, and Chase Winnicky as the caterer.

