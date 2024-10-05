Hallmark’s Autumn at Apple Hill: Filming Locations and Cast, Explored

Directed by Séan Geraughty, Hallmark’s ‘Autumn at Apple Hill’ takes us to the picturesque town of Landover, Maine, where a recently divorced Elise Jacobs looks to reestablish her grandmother’s cozy inn and finds unexpected assistance. Looking for a fresh start after separating from her husband, Elise Jacobs returns to her hometown, where she has fond childhood memories revolving around her family inn.

Elise has inherited the establishment since her grandmother’s passing, and she starts renovation work, hoping to return the inn to its former glory by Halloween. However, when Luke Donovan, the chief financial officer of a major hotel chain, stays at her inn, Elise is unsure whether he plans to buy it or enjoy its quaint charm. Based on Angie Ellington’s novel of the same name, the festive film unfolds around a postcard-perfect town, with the magic of Autumn Hill bringing Elise and Luke’s romance to life.

Where Was Hallmark’s Autumn at Apple Hill Filmed?

Filming for ‘Autumn at Apple Hill’ took place in and around Winnipeg, Manitoba. Principal photography began in early June 2024 and was wrapped by August of the same year. The cast and crew seem to have thoroughly enjoyed themselves working on the project, taking in their idyllic surroundings and cherishing the festive spirit created on set. When lead actress Erin Cahill says “Happy Halloween” with a cartoonish, ghostly quiver in her voice, the dialogue’s inflection was improvised and stayed in the final cut. She later revealed that the mannerism is a part of her yearly Halloween ritual at home and that she was extremely excited for it to be included in the movie.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

Winnipeg, the capital city of Manitoba, and its surrounding area became the filming destination for ‘Autumn at Apple Hill.’ The Apple Hill Inn seen in the movie is actually the Beechmount Bed and Breakfast located at 134 West Gate in central Winnipeg. The building is listed as a protected structure and is located in the historically rich neighborhood of Armstrong’s Point. The Queen Ann Victorian home boasts elegant architecture and a backyard pool for guests to have a refreshing time during their stay. The film crew set up shop in the heritage property to capture the history attached to Elise’s inn as she set about reviving it.

For her part, Erin Cahill loved the experience of shooting at the inn as the production team cozied the set up further. “Inns, I always love them. I just think they’re so inherently romantic,” shared Cahill in an interview. “And to me, it’s like it’s a winter thing. I don’t think I’ve ever stayed in an inn in the summer. To me, it’s like a fall or winter. It’s cozy where you go, and they usually have fireplaces, and ours did in the movie. It’s just cozy, and I love it.”

Winnipeg has long been a favorite filming location for Hallmark productions owing to its versatility, charming historical architecture, and surrounding natural expanses. Beyond its visual appeal, Winnipeg’s robust film infrastructure and competitive tax incentives make it an ideal shooting destination for filmmakers. Hallmark movies shot in Winnipeg include ‘The Magic of Lemon Drops,’ ‘Under the Autumn Moon,’ and ‘Miracle in Bethlehem, PA.’

Autumn at Apple Hill Cast

‘Autumn at Apple Hill’ is led by Erin Cahill and Wes Brown, with the duo reuniting after having worked together in ‘Nanny Seduction,’ ‘Storm War,’ and Hallmark’s ‘Every Time a Bell Rings.’ Cahill is a seasoned actress who steps into the role of Elise Jacobs. She is known for portraying the Pink Ranger in ‘Power Rangers Time Force,’ Isobel Chase in ‘Cut to the Chase,’ and Hazel Miller in Hallmark’s ‘Hearts in the Game.’ You may have also seen her in ‘Blue Ridge: The Series,’ Hallmark’s ‘A Taste of Love,’ and ‘Christmas on Cherry Lane.’ Wes Brown is a Texas-born actor who gained recognition for his performances in ‘Glory Road’ as Pat Riley, ‘True Blood’ as Luke McDonald, and ‘We Are Marshall’ as Chris Griffen. His other credits include ‘Love on the Danube Love Song,’ ‘Inheritance,’ ‘A Biltmore Christmas,’ and ‘Haul Out the Holly.’

Other cast members in ‘Autumn at Apple Hill’ include Meghan Heffern as Candace, Paula Boudreau as Donna Bellwhether, Adam Hurtig as Jared, Kristen Harris as Leanne, Henriette Ivanans as Grandma Hannah, and Sarah Luby as Nora. Supporting cast members include Tom Young as Grandpa Charlie, Kristian Jordan as Chuck, Derek Kun as Trent, Ava Darrach-Gagnon as the Brunette Woman, Felix Montgomery as Ted, Joshua Banman as Young Grandpa Joe, and Scott Cranwill as Ron. Further cast includes Boma Cookey Gam as Betty the Pedestrian, Alan Wong as the Divorce Lawyer, and Grace Budolowski plays Young Grandma Hannah.

