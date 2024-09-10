Love on the Danube Love Song: Filming Locations and Cast Details

Directed by Terry Ingram, ‘Love on the Danube: Love Song’ takes us on a cruise through Budapest in a story of music, healing, and unexpected romance. The story revolves around Sarah (Nazneen Contractor) and Jack (Wes Brown), who meet while navigating the scenic waters of the Danube on a picturesque river cruise. They soon discover that both their widowed parents share a passion for music and decide to set them up. However, somewhere along the way, they find themselves falling for each other instead. The opulent and grand historical backdrops of Budapest create a rich, romantic atmosphere for sparks to fly, leading to questions about the exact filming sites seen in the Hallmark movie.

Where Was Love on the Danube: Love Song Filmed?

‘Love on the Danube: Love Song’ was filmed primarily in Budapest, Hungary. Principal photography began in late November 2023 and was wrapped up by December 7 of the same year. At the time, many of the cast and crew members were working on Hallmark projects back to back for the 2024 holiday season, including lead actor Wes Brown, who had already been to two other European countries and about half a dozen cities before arriving in Budapest for ‘Love on the Danube: Love Song.’

Budapest, Hungary

The production team set up shop in Budapest, the capital city of Hungary in Central Europe. Also known as the Pearl of the Danube, Budapest is bisected by the Danube River. We are treated to breathtaking views of the stunning cityscape, historical architecture, and the glimmering skyline at night as the protagonists meet on their cruise. One of the structures that catch our eye, illuminated at night, is the Hungarian Parliament Building, standing as an awe-inspiring sight on the eastern banks of the Danube. Located on Kossuth Square, the structure is a popular tourist attraction. It was constructed in 1902 and inspired by the Vienna City Hall’s Gothic architecture.

Another eye-catching location central to the baths segment of the film is the Gellért Thermal Bath, a historical bath complex in Buda that is part of Hotel Gellért. Recognized for its opulent Art Nouveau architecture, decorative mosaic tiles, and healing waters, the Gellért Bath provides an intimate setting for the film’s budding romance. Built on historical healing hot springs in 1918, the thermal baths are rich in mineral content and are said to ease many chronic ailments.

The team shot in the women’s side of the baths at night, likely because the establishment was closed at that time, and they could film with the entire place to themselves. Funnily enough, while shooting there, the crew members also had to be in bathing suits since the planned camera angles required that they enter the water as well. Thus, the entire team got an unexpected period of relaxation as they could all unwind in the warm waters while working in unusually casual circumstances.

Yet another remarkable location featured in the film is the Church of Our Lady of Buda Castle, more commonly known as St. Matthias Church. This 14th-century church, renowned for its intricate architecture and vibrant, colorful roof tiles, is a standout in Budapest’s skyline with its tall, piercing spire. For the first time in its long history, St. Matthias Church allowed a film crew to shoot inside its sacred halls, which have borne witness to the crowning ceremonies of two Kings of Hungary. The church’s timeless beauty and spiritual ambiance is captured in scenes of a choir singing as the characters attend.

Love on the Danube: Love Song Cast

Nazneen Contractor and Wes Brown lead ‘Love on the Danube’ as Sarah and Jack, respectively. Contractor is an India-born actress who trained in ballet and theater from an early age and got her break in television with the recurring role of Layla Hourani in ‘The Border.’ She went on to star in Fox’s ‘24’ as Kayla Hassan, ‘Covert Affairs’ as Sydney, ‘Heroes Reborn’ as Farah Nazan, and ‘Ransom’ as Zara Hallam. You may have seen her essay Dawn in the sitcom, ‘Children Ruin Everything,’ Ellie in Lifetime’s ‘Scentsational Christmas,’ and Inara in The CW’s ‘Charmed.’

Wes Brown is a seasoned actor hailing from Fort Worth, Texas, and garnered attention for his performance in ‘We Are Marshall’ as Chris Griffen, ‘True Blood’ as Luke McDonald, and ‘Glory Road’ as Pat Riley. He has become a Hallmark regular, featuring in films such as ‘A Biltmore Christmas,’ ‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up,’ ‘My Southern Family Christmas,’ and ‘Every Time a Bell Rings.’ Other cast members featured in ‘Love on the Danube: Love Song’ include Kathryn Drysdale as Teddy Connors, Catherine Disher as Betty Stephenson, Richard Huw as Stanley, Mark Holden as Captain Magnusson, Adam Boncz as Lukas, David Samartin as Andre, and Pamela Sinha as Julia.

