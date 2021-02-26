‘Charmed’ is a supernatural fantasy drama series that revolves around three sisters with unique supernatural powers. These powers evolve with time as the sisters use them to protect innocent lives from demons and other dark forces. They try to keep their powers a secret while they live ordinary lives. But various challenges await as their supernatural identities pose problems in their public lives. The spellbinding series is surprisingly entertaining, and ardent fans might want to see similar shows. Here are a few recommendations that we have. You can watch most of these shows similar to ‘Charmed’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

5. Grimm (2011 – 2017)

Nick Burkhardt of the Portland Police Department works as a homicide investigator. So, for him, observing bloody and gruesome crime scenes are a part of his job. However, all his experience as a homicide investigator turns out to be useless when he starts having otherworldly visions. Normal people on the streets, for some reason, momentarily change into grotesque monsters. When he visits one of his relatives, he finally learns the reality of his strange visions.

It turns out that he is a descendent of Grimms and has to shoulder the responsibility of keeping the balance between Wesen (mythological creatures) and humanity. What’s better for the fans of ‘Charmed’ to watch than a series about a hero with otherworldly powers who must ensure that no one disturbs the balance between good and evil?

4. Teen Wolf (2011 – 2017)

‘Teen Wolf’ follows high school student Scott McCall, who lives in the fictional town of Beacon Hills. One night, an alpha werewolf bites him, and he becomes a werewolf as well. Soon, his life takes a drastic turn as he struggles to balance his public life with his new identity. He likes Allison Argent, a new student, but unfortunately, she comes from a family of werewolf hunters.

As he gets closer with several other characters with similar powers, some supernatural threats emerge that threaten to destroy peace in the town of Beacon Hills. ‘Teen Wolf’ is, without a doubt, one of the best shows that ‘Charmed’ fans can watch. With its supernatural entities and the struggle to balance public life, there are a lot of similarities between the protagonists of both shows.

3. Supernatural (2005 – 2020)

22 years after the mysterious death of their mother, the father of Sam and Dean Winchester goes missing during a hunting trip. Dean finds his younger brother Sam at Stanford University, and they decide to live on the road looking for their father. Interestingly, Sam and Dean’s father is no ordinary hunter. In fact, he hunts spirits, ghosts, and vampires. Over the years, he has been teaching his sons the same, who are now trained enough to venture out in the dark world of petrifying creatures.

They soon reunite with their father and find out that Azazel, the demon was responsible for the death of their mother. As the story progresses, the brothers face several challenges and personal fears as they hunt supernatural creatures. ‘Supernatural,’ like ‘Charmed,’ is a series about siblings fighting supernatural entities for the greater good while also struggling with problems in their personal lives.

2. Supergirl (2015 -)

‘Supergirl’ follows Kara Zor-El, Superman’s cousin, whose only reason for coming to Earth is to protect her little brother. Unfortunately, Kal-El (Superman) needs no help. Aware that she now needs to focus on her own life, Kara starts accepting her Kryptonian identity. Kara soon starts using the alias “Supergirl” as she uses her superpowers to protect innocent lives.

As she learns more about her powers, she grows in confidence and realizes that she can make the world a better place. ‘Supergirl’ is a story of a girl who fights against forced evil to help the needy. ‘Charmed’ fans will love ‘Supergirl’ for a refreshing perspective on the struggle between good and evil forces.

1. Buffy the Vampire Slayer (1997 – 2003)

Buffy Summers is one of very few girls who is chosen by fate to fight against demons and vampires. Although she is initially reluctant about taking on her responsibilities, she soon embraces her destiny. As a vampire slayer, she has unique powers that are beyond the grasp of an ordinary human being. Buffy’s superpowers allow her to fight the supernatural creatures that she confronts. As she learns from other Slayers and the guidance of her Watcher, she becomes the chosen one who ends the long fight between good and evil.

‘Buffy the Vampire Slayer,’ just like ‘Charmed,’ is a story of the struggle against supernatural creatures with evil intentions. Furthermore, just like the protagonists of ‘Charmed,’ Buffy too has a hard time living a normal teenager’s life while she faces the forces of evil.

Read More: Best Supernatural TV Shows of All Time