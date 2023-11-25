Hallmark’s Haul Out the Holly Lit Up: Cast and Filming Details

A sequel to the 2022 film ‘Haul Out the Holly,’ Hallmark’s ‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up’ is a Christmas comedy film that follows Emily and Jared, as a couple, planning to spend yet another holiday season together. Getting used to the lively town of Evergreen Lane, Emily agrees to work with Jared, Ned, Mary Louise, and Pamela, trying to make this year’s festival the best yet. With the holidays approaching, a house in the neighborhood is put up for sale, making the residents curious to find out about the buyers.

As the new neighbors turn out to be holiday royalty, the level of this year’s competition is bound to get heated while the committee prepares to include the new arrivals. The romantic movie unfolds in the town of Evergreen Lane, where the yearly Christmas competition takes place among the residents, making the viewers wonder if there is such a place in reality or not while posing the question — where was the sequel filmed?

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up Shooting Locations

‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up’ was filmed in Utah, particularly in Salt Lake County. The principal photography for the sequel supposedly commenced around April 2023 and wrapped up within the same month. Now, without wasting any time, let’s traverse through the snowy specific sites that served as the production location for the Hallmark movie!

Salt Lake County, Utah

It seems that the production team of ‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up’ followed in the footsteps of the original film when it comes to the filming sites as most of the pivotal sequences were lensed in Salt Lake County, which occupies the Salt Lake Valley and some parts of the surrounding mountains. They recreated the fictional world of Evergreen Lane in the city of Cottonwood Heights, just like they did for the previous installment.

Located along the east bench of the Salt Lake Valley, Cottonwood Heights comprises some elegant residential as well as commercial properties that served as the ideal backdrops for shooting several interior scenes of ‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.’ The filming unit had to redecorate the streets of the county in order to make them suitable for the exterior shots as there are many outdoor scenes in the setting of snow and Christmas.

In a social media post, leading up to the release of the sequel, Ben Cummins spoke for Kenneth, who features in ‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up.’ He wrote, “Kenneth had a blast being ‘reality show royalty’ and can’t wait for you to see it! 🙂 Shout out to all the fantastic cast and crew – a virtual army of mega-talented people who made this happen!.”

Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up Cast

Reprising their roles of Emily and Jared in ‘Haul Out the Holly: Lit Up’ are Lacey Chabert and Wes Brown, respectively. Chabert made her feature film debut in the 1998 movie ‘Lost in Space,’ where she portrayed Penny Robinson, showcasing her outstanding acting talent. Widely recognized for her role as Claudia in Fox’s ‘Party of Five,’ she has several TV movies and shows to her name, including ‘A Little Piece of Heaven,’ ‘What If God Were the Sun?,’ ‘All of My Heart: Inn Love,’ ‘Love, Romance & Chocolate,’ ‘Christmas at Castle Hart,’ ‘Baby Daddy,’ and ‘All My Children.’

As for Wes Brown, the Texas native got his first big break by appearing in the 2006 sports drama film ‘Glory Road.’ As far as one of his widely popular roles is concerned, it came in HBO’s ‘True Blood,’ in which he portrays Luke. His other Hallmark features include ‘Every Time a Bell Rings,’ ‘June in January,’ ‘Love Under the Stars,’ ‘Christmas at Graceland,’ and ‘Sweet Pecan Summer.’ So, it is likely that you might find his face familiar. Besides them, Melissa Peterman features as Pamela, Stephen Tobolowsky as Ned, and Ellen Travolta as Mary Louise, in the Hallmark film. Other talented cast members who play supporting yet key roles are Peter Jacobson as Albert Melrose, Eliza Hayes Maher as Jess, Walter Platz as Bob, Ernest Marsh as a Christmas vendor, Jennifer Aspen, and Seth Morris.

