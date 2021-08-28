Directed by Dustin Rikert, Hallmark’s ‘Sweet Pecan Summer’ is a romance-family drama that follows Amanda, a successful product developer who works at a cosmetics company. Unable to contribute in her full capacity, the talented and independent protagonist finds herself frustrated by her companies’ reluctance to change. Luckily her favorite aunt Carol has some exciting news that immediately brings a smile to her face. She tells Amanda that she has finally found the love of her life and now wants to move in with him, but before that happens, she would have to help her sell the pecan farm. However, Carol has another plan in her mind, and she has set things up in a manner that Amanda will have to work with her ex-boyfriend J.P. to sell the farm.

Although initially, the former couple can’t agree on anything, they slowly begin to bond over past memories again, and before they know it, they are already in love with one another. The romantic movie was filmed in scenic farm locations to add a layer of realism to the scenes. Viewers may wish to find more details on the production, or they may be interested in knowing about the film’s cast. In either case, we have all the information that you need.

Sweet Pecan Summer Filming Locations

The production of the Dustin Rikert directorial took place entirely in Utah. Located in the western parts of the United States, the Beehive State has served as the ideal location for filming mid-century western movies. Thanks to the Interstate highway system constructed after the 1950s, the accessibility to the region became far more convenient, and it ended up attracting more film/television production projects. Since the movie was shot all over the state, let’s learn more about it without wasting more time.

Salt Lake City, Utah

The shooting in the state was primarily done in Salt Lake City. Home to about 200,000 people, it is one of the most populated cities in the state and is spread over an area of 287 kilometers square. The region hosts several annual festivals, including FilmQuest, Salty Horror Con & Film, Voice of the city, and Damn These Heels, that promote the creative industries and encourage aspiring artists to pursue their dreams. Over the years, movies like ‘Dashing in December,’ ‘Holly & Ivy,’ and ‘The Christmas Bow’ were all filmed in the region.

Riverton, Utah

The Hallmark movie was also filmed in Riverton. Located just a few miles away from the principal photography destination in Salt Lake County, the city is surrounded by gorgeous parks and boasts a diverse climate. The close-knit, affluent community was first settled in the mid-1850s. Over the decades, it has grown to become a decent city with a lot of fun things to do, which includes the 18-hole Riverbend Golf Course.

Hurricane, Utah

The cast and crew were spotted filming some scenes of the romantic family-drama movie in Hurricane as well. The production in the region took place majorly in the Thompson Family Pecan Farm located at 2012 Flora Tech Road. It is spread over an area of five-acre, and it reportedly has about 200 trees that produce an estimated 15,000 pounds of pecans every year. Although it is situated far away from the other two filming locations, Thompson Family Pecan Farm offered filmmakers the ideal location for filming aunt Carol’s farm scenes.

Sweet Pecan Summer Cast

Christine Ko, the Taiwanese-American actress, headlines the Hallmark movie by essaying the role of Amanda. She is best known for ‘The Great Indoors’ and ‘Upload.’ Wes Brown portrays Amanda’s ex-boyfriend J.P. You may recall watching him in the television film ‘Christmas at Graceland’ or ‘Wedding at Graceland.’ Lauren Tom, whom you may recognize from ‘The Joy Luck Club’ or ‘Grace Under Fire,’ appears as Amanda’s favorite aunt Carol.

Other noteworthy cast members include Shelly Townsend as Kay, John Forker as Walker, Cooper Sutton as Brad, Katie Koenig as Sasha, and Bethany Hubbard Jones as Bethany Hubbard.

