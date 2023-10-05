Magnum P.I. Is Based on Ex-Navy Seal Robin Masters Book. Here’s the Story

Developed by Eric Guggenheim and Peter M. Lenkov (who was later replaced by Gene Hong), ‘Magnum P.I.‘ is an action-drama TV show that chronicles around Thomas Magnum, a charismatic private investigator. Starring Jay Hernandez in the titular role, the show follows Magnum, a former NAVY SEAL, as he solves crimes in Hawaii. The show takes place in the same fictional universe as two other Lenkov creations, titled ‘Hawaii Five-0’ and ‘MacGyver’, both of which serve as reboots of eponymous crime dramas.

The show premiered on September 24, 2018, on CBS and ran for 5 seasons before coming to an end on June 23, 2023. The fact that the show successfully ran for so long is a testament to its quality and the love it received from the audience as well as critics. Naturally, one might be curious to know if the show and someone as enigmatic as Thomas Magnum are inspired from real life or not. If you’re one of them, here’s your answer!

Is Magnum P.I. Based on a True Story?

No, ‘Magnum P.I.’ isn’t based on a true story. In fact, it is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name, starring Tom Selleck in the titular role. Now, one would ask if the original was based on a true story or not? The answer to that, too, would be no. Glen A. Larson and Donald P. Bellisario were the minds behind the original show that ran from 1980–1988. While it wasn’t based on a true story, the show was inspired by a variety of sources, blending themes of mystery, adventure, and the exotic environment of Hawaii.

Magnum P.I., while keeping Hawaii and the iconic Red Ferrari intact, also uses modern aspects, more recent technology, and a new cast. However, it did draw inspiration from the ongoing popularity of the original series and aimed at introducing these adored characters to a brand new generation of audience. The show though is not directly based on a factual story of any sort. The primary sources of inspiration for the show are similar to those that influenced the original series, but emphasis has been given to modernize them to meet the standards and preferences of today’s viewers.

Like the original series, the revival makes use of Hawaii’s beauty and attractiveness as a major selling point. Thomas Magnum and his friends’ adventures continue to take place against the backdrop of Hawaii’s beautiful scenery, warm beaches, and vibrant culture. Thomas Magnum, the main character, is a private detective, and this archetype is still prominent in the show. The idea of a talented and personable investigator connects with the lasting appeal of detective and adventure TV shows, even though the character is not based on any real person.

Despite this, the show does have elements that resonate with real life. The military experience of Thomas Magnum and his buddies acknowledges the difficulties veterans confront when readjusting to civilian life, something that is rooted in reality. The inspiration for this aspect of the series comes from the real-life veterans’ experiences, however it does not closely mimic a particular true story.

Overall, ‘Magnum P.I.’ is not based on a true story; rather, it takes cues from the original ‘Magnum P.I.’ television series, which in turn drew inspiration from a variety of sources, like the allure of Hawaii, the private investigator trope, Vietnam War veterans’ experiences, and classic adventure stories. The show pays tribute to these sources of inspiration while offering a newer perspective on the adored characters and setting in modern times.

Read More: Where Is Magnum P.I. Filmed?