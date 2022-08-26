7 Shows Like Partner Track You Must See

Netflix’s ‘Partner Track’ follows the story of a young Korean-American woman named Ingrid Yun, whose only dream is to become a partner at her law firm. She is hard-working and dedicated and is ready to do whatever it takes to accomplish the only thing that she has wished for. However, being a woman, and a person of color on top of that, adds a lot of hurdles along the way. The show delves into the challenges that are constantly thrown Ingrid’s way, most of them being the things that her male colleagues don’t have to go through. While the show leans towards being a romance drama a number of times, it doesn’t shy away from dealing with real issues that plague workplaces. If you want to watch more such stories, then we’ve compiled a great list for you. Here’s the list of shows like ‘Partner Track’ which you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and other streaming services.

7. Shrill (2019-2021)

Based on ‘Shrill: Notes from a Loud Woman’ by Lindy West, this Hulu series stars Aidy Bryant in the lead role of Annie, a talented journalist who wants to change her life for the better. While she sees the change in a better job, a stable boyfriend, and a better relationship with her parents, others often boil down the change that she needs to her weight. The show focuses on several issues, especially on the discussion around body image and weight and how it creates a lesser image of a person because they don’t look a certain way.

6. Younger (2015-2021)

Speaking of looking a certain way, the world views women with a different lens when it comes to their age. As if sexism, racism, and body image issues weren’t enough to plague a woman in her profession, there is also the element of age that tends to create problems for them. ‘Younger’ follows the story of a woman who has to fight ageism in the publishing industry. The story revolves around Liza Miller, a 40-year-old divorcee who discovers that she doesn’t look her age. Seeing that she could easily pass for someone in their 20s, she decides to use it to change her life.

5. The Morning Show (2019- present)

Starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon in the lead roles, this Emmy Nominated series portrays the struggles of two women trying to find their place in the turbulent world of TV news. Inspired by Brian Stelter’s book ‘Top of the Morning: Inside the Cutthroat World of Morning TV’, the show touches upon a lot of topics, from sexism and sexual harassment to an identity crisis and fighting for one’s place in a cutthroat industry. Aniston plays the role of Alex Levy, whose life is thrown into turmoil after her on-air partner is fired due to a sexual misconduct scandal. From here, things start to unravel for Alex, professionally as well as personally.

4. How to Get Away With Murder (2014-2020)

Talking about shows with strong female leads, especially in the legal genre, and not mentioning ‘How to Get Away With Murder’ would be a crime in itself. Starring Viola Davis in her Emmy-winning performance as Annalise Keating, this show follows the story of a criminal defense attorney and a law professor who gets entangled in a very complicated course of events. Created under the banner of Shondaland, this show shares its DNA with Shonda Rhimes’ shows, all known for their excellent female leads, addictive storylines, and addressing important issues through a range of unique characters.

3. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (2017- present)

Set in the late 50s, ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ follows the story of Miriam Maisel, whose life changes when her husband leaves her for his secretary. A dejected Miriam delivers a spontaneous and outrageous stand-up performance and discovers that she is rather good at it. Thus begins her journey in a male-dominated industry where she has to continuously work to be taken seriously. While it is her talent that sets her apart, she has to deal with the consistent misogyny that comes her way, and Miriam uses all of this for her acts which are heavy with the discussion of sexism and the general struggles of a woman trying to find a place for herself in the world.

2. Hacks (2021- present)

If the comedy of ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ has won over your heart, then you’d probably want to watch ‘Hacks’ as well. This HBO comedy series stars Jean Smart in the role of a stand-up comedienne who discovers that she needs to reinvent her act if she is to keep up with the increasingly competitive industry where old age might become the death of her career. She receives a new partner in Ava Daniels, a young comedy writer with baggage of her own. As the two women start to work together, they discover parallels between their lives and try to help each other in their personal and professional endeavors.

1. The Chair (2021)

A rule of thumb when it comes to quality television is to just watch whatever Sandra Oh stars in. If the success of ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ and ‘Killing Eve’ hasn’t convinced you of Oh’s talents, then ‘The Chair’ should wash away all your doubts. In this Netflix series, she plays the role of Ji-Yoon Kim, who becomes the first woman to be appointed chair of the English department at Pembroke University. While the show is a comedy, it discusses the issues of sexism and racism with brilliant tact, and Oh’s charming performance ensures that there is never a dull moment in the series.

