Where Was Hallmark’s Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Driven by a script penned by Arthur Vandalay, ‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major’ is a murder mystery drama film that chronicles the life of a music teacher named Gethsemane Brown. Elated at the opportunity to teach music at St. Brendan’s boarding school in the beautiful country of Ireland, the former orchestra conductor packs her bag and embarks upon the journey seeking a new adventure. To save money, she accepts the opportunity to house-sit in a charming cottage in the countryside. However, aside from the lush green fields of the Emerald Isle, Gethsemane is greeted by the friendly ghost of a renowned composer named Eamon McCarthy via a cryptic musical message she deciphers as “dead.”

After the initial shock of living in a haunted house wears off, Gethsemane agrees to help Eamon solve the mystery behind his and his lover’s murders so that his spirit is able to move on from the physical world and reunite with his love. Eamon was falsely accused of the murder of his partner, so Gethsemane dons her sleuthing glasses and sets out to investigate the murders and find the actual perpetrator. Gethsemane struggles to strike a balance between crime-solving and prepping a riotous crew of students to become an organized choir to compete in the Regionals. Apart from the interesting premise, we are sure you must be enamored by the picturesque setting and wondering whether the film was shot on location. Well, we’ve got you covered in that regard. Here’s everything you need to know.

Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major Filming Locations

‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major’ was filmed in its entirety in Ireland, primarily in Wicklow and Meath counties. Principal photography for the mystery film seemingly got underway in late March 2023 and wrapped up in about three weeks, in April of the same year. Given the fact that the storyline is based in Ireland, it was only fair for the production team to shoot the film on location in the Republic of Ireland itself. So, without further ado, let us provide you with all the information regarding the specific shooting sites that we have gathered for you!

County Wicklow, Ireland

The shooting for a major portion of ‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major’ was carried out in County Wicklow, which is situated within the Irish province of Leinster. For instance, the village of Hollywood in west County Wicklow served as one of the pivotal production locations. Having been the location for various movies, TV shows, and advertisement shoots, legends have it that the Californian Hollywood neighborhood is named after its namesake in Ireland. Moreover, the coastal town of Greystones features in the Hallmark production as the cast and crew members utilized its picturesque terrains to shoot important scenes.

County Meath, Ireland

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major’ also reportedly traveled to County Meath, a county located in the Eastern and Midland Region of Ireland. During the production process, the director and his team were spotted by several onlookers and passersby recording key portions of the suspenseful movie in and around Gormanston, a village lying near the mouth of the River Delvin.

Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major Cast

The super-talented Tamera Darvette Mowry-Housley headlines the cast of ‘Haunted Harmony Mysteries: Murder in G Major’ as Gethsemane Brown. The Emmy award-winning host for ‘The Real’ is best known for her work on the hit sitcom ‘Sister, Sister’ wherein she can be seen alongside her twin sister, Tia. Being a part of the industry for nearly three decades now, Tamera has donned the garb of many characters and has several movies and shows to her credit; some of her popular projects are ‘Things We Do for Love,’ ‘Inventing the Christmas Prince,’ ‘Strong Medicine,’ ‘Detention,’ and ‘Roommates.’

Joining Tamera is Marco Grazzini who portrays the character of Griff in the Hallmark film. You can recognize him from his performances in ‘Kim’s Convenience,’ ‘Virgin River,’ ‘The Murders,’ and ‘A Series of Unfortunate Events.’ ‘The Power,’ ‘Acceptable Risk,’ and ‘Extra Ordinary’ fame Risteard Cooper steps in the role of Eamon McCarthy, the ghost of a musician. The supporting cast also comprises ‘Supernatural’ star Adam Fergus as Inspector O’Reilly, Darragh O’Toole as Billy, and Julie Lamberton as Siobhan, among several other talented actors.

