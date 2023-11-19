Where Was Hallmark’s Holiday Hotline Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

‘Holiday Hotline’ under the direction of Mark Jean is a Hallmark Channel film that follows the unlikely romance of Abby and Jack, as they talk over a cooking hotline without realizing they are becoming smitten with each other in real life. Abby is British and works for a hotline in the holiday season. She is called by Jack regarding a frozen Turkey and called again until he asks to meet her in person. Little does she know that the two have already met by chance and grown closer together. With its bright and bedazzling Christmas theme, and the leads having a natural chemistry, you may be wondering where ‘Holiday Hotline’ has been filmed and who are its cast members?

Holiday Hotline Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Holiday Hotline’ has taken place almost entirely in Winnipeg, the capital city of the Manitoba province. Shooting for the project began on September 18, 2023, and was wrapped up by 9 October, 2023. Let’s take a close look at the filming location.

Winnipeg, Manitoba

The provincial capital of Winnipeg is situated at the confluence of the Red and Assiniboine Rivers, it is known for its historic sites, diverse culture, vibrant arts scene, and beautiful parks. Filmmakers chose the eclectic and vibrant neighborhood of Osborne Village as the backdrop for ‘Holiday Hotline.’ Osborne Village is known for its artistic vibe, with numerous art galleries, theaters, and live music venues. It hosts various cultural events, festivals, and art walks throughout the year. In order to simulate a winter landscape, tons of fake snow were utilized around the filming location. The city has been a filming site for prominent movies like, ‘Silent Hill,’ ‘Nobody,’ ‘X2,’ ‘Journey to the Center of the Earth,’ and ‘The Italian Job.’

It’s a Hallmark Christmas in Osborne Village. pic.twitter.com/6YOLeaTHNV — Brent Bellamy (@brent_bellamy) September 28, 2023

Osborne Village has a rich history, with some buildings dating back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries. The area has undergone revitalization while maintaining its historic charm. Crescent Fort Rouge United Church, 525 Wardlaw Ave in particular was used as a prominent set for scenes. The Church dates back to the beginning of the 20th Century, initially known as the Fort Rouge Methodist Church. In July 1937, the Fort Rouge Methodist Church and Crescent Congregational Church combined within this structure, subsequently recognized as Crescent – Fort Rouge United Church, following the merger.

Holiday Hotline Cast

The holiday film is headed by Niall Matter as Jack and Emily Tennant as Abby. Niall Matter is an actor and producer from Edmonton he has been featured in popular films and TV series like ‘Watchmen’ as Mothman, ‘The Predator’ as Sapir, ‘Primeval: New World’ as Evan Cross, ‘Eureka’ as Zane Donovan, alongside multiple lead roles in Hallmark Channel productions such as ‘Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater’ as Lucas Cavelli, ‘Christmas at Dollywood’ as Duke, and ‘Christmas Pen Pals’ as Sam Watson.

Emily Tennant hails from Vancouver, she began her career in the teen sitcom ‘Mr. Young’ as Ivy Young, and later starred in the romantic drama ‘Cedar Cove’ as Cecilia Rendall. She has had an expansive acting career and has become a member of the Hallmark family, featuring in the films, ‘A Kindhearted Christmas’ as Kylie Monroe, ‘Marry Me at Christmas’ as Ginger Blake, and ‘Christmas Comes Home to Canaan’ as ‘Sarah Burton.’ You may have also seen her in movies and shows like ‘Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency’ as The Beast, ‘Influencer’ as Madison, ‘Polly Pocket’ as Polly Pocket, and ‘Riverdale’ as Miss Appleyard.

Other cast members include Erik Athavale as Roger, Sydney Sabiston as Addie, Dan De Jaeger as Tony, John B. Lowe as Gary, Cora Matheson as Erica, Myla Volk as Jessica, Jan Skene as Diane, Michael Strickland as Mike, Matthew Lupu as Gordie, Lindsay Nance as Tami, Cindy Myskiw as Holiday operator and Kalyn Bomback as Carla.

