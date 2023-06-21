Where Was Lifetime’s My Husband’s Worst Mistake Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

A part of LMN’s ‘Unhappily Ever After’ lineup, ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake’ is a thriller movie that centers upon a seemingly happily married couple — Brad Collins and Amy. With time, Brad’s love for his wife turns into an obsession, to the point that he becomes more and more controlling of her. Things get worse for the couple when he discovers that Amy indulged in an affair with a colleague. Following this revelation, the married couple gets into a huge fight followed by a scuffle.

This leads to Amy falling over and hitting her head, leaving Brad with the blood of the love of his life in his hands. The Roxanne Boisvert directorial unfolds in some interesting settings, mainly in the residence of Brad and Amy, where some of the most consequential scenes in the movie take place. So, it is natural for many viewers to feel curious about the actual filming sites of ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake.’ If you have been wondering the same, we are here to provide you with all the details!

My Husband’s Worst Mistake Filming Locations

‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, particularly in Ottawa. According to reports, principal photography for the Lifetime movie commenced in the last week of September 2022 and wrapped up in about a couple of weeks, in October of the same year. Given the vastness and versatility of Ontario’s landscape, it makes for an ideal filming site for different productions, including ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake.’ Now, without much ado, let’s traverse all the specific locations that can be spotted in the thriller movie!

Ottawa, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake’ were lensed in and around Ottawa, the capital city of the country. The production team reportedly traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops, matching the thrilling vibe of the narrative. Some interior scenes were seemingly recorded in one of the film studios situated in and around Ottawa. As for most of the exterior shots, the filming unit possibly utilized the actual locales of the city.

Thus, you might likely spot a few popular landmarks in the backdrop of some scenes, such as the Château Laurier, Confederation Square, the former Ottawa Teachers’ College, Laurier House, the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the Canada Science and Technology Museum, Canadian Museum of Nature, and the Canadian War Museum. Apart from ‘My Husband’s Worst Mistake,’ Ottawa has hosted the production of numerous film and TV projects over the years. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘The Sum of All Fears,’ ‘Bandit,’ ‘House at the End of the Street,’ ‘Deadly Influencer,’ and ‘House of Chains.’

My Husband’s Worst Mistake Cast

Scott Gibson portrays Brad Collins in the Lifetime film. The actor might seem like a familiar face to some of you because he has been featured in a couple of productions over his career, such as ‘My Mom’s Darkest Secrets’ and ‘The Preacher’s Sin.’ On the other hand, Jinesea Bianca Lewis essays the role of Amy, Brad’s wife. You might recognize Lewis for her roles in ‘The Great Holiday Bake War,’ ‘Beware of the Midwife,’ ‘Unlocking Christmas,’ and ‘The Supers, the Stoners, and the Big Bad.’

Other cast members include Matt Wells (Kent), Sarah Cleveland (Sarah), Sophie Gendron (Jackie), Nicole Moller (Donna), Angelica Alejandro (Carly), Derick Agyemang (Joe), and Camille Blott (Lucy). Furthermore, Bert Cardozo (Miguel) and, Amanda Cheung (Madison), Ash Catherwood (Detective Phillips) appear in pivotal roles.

