Where Was Lifetime’s Look Who’s Stalking Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Lifetime’s ‘Look Who’s Stalking’ is a thriller movie that follows Dr. Hope Connors, a new mother who moves to the suburbs along with her family in hopes of getting her life together following the death of her stalker. She is helped by her new personal assistant throughout the process. However, soon enough, Hope realizes she is being stalked and targeted yet again, which allows fear and paranoia to creep back into her life. Hope must now find out if she is being stalked from the grave or by someone new in her life.

Originally titled ‘Haunted by My Stalker,’ the Doug Campbell directorial doesn’t only highlight some interesting themes but also incorporates several locations that keep the viewers guessing where it was filmed. If you are one such curious soul, allow us to fill you in on all the necessary details regarding the same!

Look Who’s Stalking Filming Locations

‘Look Who’s Stalking’ was filmed in California, especially in and around Los Angeles. As per reports, principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in late January 2022 and wrapped up in about three weeks or so in February of the same year. Given the vast and versatile terrains of California, it makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including ‘Look Who’s Stalking.’ Now, without much ado, let us walk you through all the specific locations that feature in the Lifetime film!

Los Angeles, California

Also known as the City of Angels, Los Angeles is where the filming unit of Lifetime’s ‘Look Who’s Stalking’ set up camp and shot all the pivotal sequences. They traveled across the city to various neighborhoods and streets, including Hollywood, to tape different scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. While many portions involving the homes of the protagonists were recorded on location at an actual property, there might be a few scenes that were lensed in one of the many film studios situated in and around the city of Los Angeles. .

After all, LA and the surrounding areas are home to the film studios of some of the major production companies, including Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, Warner Bros., Universal Pictures, and Walt Disney Studios. Besides the posh neighborhoods and suburbs, you might also spot various iconic destinations and attractions in the backdrop of several scenes, such as the Hollywood Sign, Theme Building, Bradbury Building, U.S. Bank Tower, Wilshire Grand Center, the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, L.A. Live, and the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels.

Apart from ‘Look Who’s Stalking,’ the locales of LA have been featured in a number of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable productions that utilized the locales of the sprawling South Californian city are ‘Missing,’ ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘Hypnotic,’ ‘The Night Agent,’ and ‘The Last Thing He Told Me.’

Look Who’s Stalking Cast

Alissa Filoramo portrays Dr. Hope Connors, while Juliana Destefano essays the role of Mary in the Lifetime movie. Many of you might recognize Filoramo from her appearance in quite a few film and TV projects throughout her acting career. For instance, she is known for her performances in ‘How to Live Your Best Death,’ ‘Nightmare PTA Moms,’ ‘Devil’s Triangle,’ and ‘The Family Business.’ On the other hand, Juliana seems like a familiar face as she stars in ‘What Remains,’ ‘Deadly Garage Sale,’ ‘My True Fairytale,’ and ‘Blood Pageant.’

Furthermore, Harley Jay plays the role of Evan in ‘Look Who’s Stalking.’ Previously, he has been featured in a couple of productions, which is why he might seem like a familiar face. He stars in ‘Grease Live!’ and ‘Gaslit.’ Other cast members who play supporting yet important roles in the movie are Jon Briddell (Detective Adler), Phillip Andre Botello (Officer Wilson), Howard M. Lockie (Dr. Fitzgerald), Kiana Nicole Washington (Danielle), and Isaac Stackonis (Toby).

