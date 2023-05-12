Where Was Lifetime’s Maid for Revenge Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Alexandre Carrière, Lifetime’s ‘Maid for Revenge’ is a mystery thriller movie that follows Annie Wilkerson, a struggling young maid whose situation worsens when one day she gains consciousness next to her client’s pool covered up in blood. Upon waking up, she discovers her owner’s dead body floating in the water and her eight-year-old son’s life in danger.

So, despite having no memory of what transpired before she lost consciousness, Annie races against time to bring the truth about her owner’s murder to light. The Lifetime movie‘s pace is matched by the quick transitions in the locations as the protagonist attempts to get to the bottom of the truth. So, with so many changes in the backdrop, many viewers will likely be curious about the filming sites of ‘Maid for Revenge.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Maid for Revenge Filming Locations

‘Maid for Revenge’ was filmed in Newfoundland and Labrador, especially in and around St. John’s. According to reports, the principal photography for the mystery movie commenced in late November 2022 and wrapped up after three weeks or so in December of the same year. Given its vast and versatile landscape, the easternmost Canadian province was a suitable shooting location. Now, without much ado, let’s follow Annie in her mission to uncover the truth and get a detailed account of all the specific sites that appear in the Lifetime thriller!

St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador

The production team of ‘Maid for Revenge’ set up camp in St. John’s, the province’s capital on the island of Newfoundland. They traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops for the mystery thriller. Despite being one of the safest cities in the country, St. John’s has seen a steady increase in crime rates in recent years. This makes the city a somewhat ideal canvas for the production of a crime-driven story such as ‘Maid for Revenge.’

You might spot some renowned local landmarks and attractions in the backdrop of many exterior portions of the movie. Some notable ones are the Cabot Tower, Signal Hill, the Provincial Museum of Newfoundland and Labrador, the Railway Coastal Museum, Pippy Park, Bowring Park, and Bannerman Park. On the other hand, the interior scenes of the mystery movie were either recorded on location or at a sound stage of one of the film studios in the city. Apart from ‘Maid for Revenge,’ St. John’s locales have been featured in numerous movies and TV shows, including ‘Diverted,’ ‘The Shipping News,’ ‘SurrealEstate,’ and ‘Republic of Doyle.’

Maid for Revenge Cast

Kathryn Kohut essays the role of Annie Wilkerson in the Lifetime movie. Also a model and martial artist, Kathryn has appeared in several film projects over her illustrious acting career, so her face might seem familiar to some of you. She is known for her roles in ‘Fly Away With Me,’ ‘Obsessed to Death,’ ‘Yellowstone Romance,’ ‘Baby, It’s Cold Inside,’ ‘Christmas Scavenger Hunt,’ and ‘Danger in the House.’

On the other hand, Matt Wells portrays Billy in ‘Maid for Revenge.’ You might recognize the talented actor for his roles in various other productions such as ‘Spencer Sisters,’ ‘Wrapped Up in Love,’ ‘Daddy’s Perfect Little Girl,’ ‘Crown and Anchor,’ ‘Murdoch Mysteries,’ and ‘A Date with Danger.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in ‘Maid for Revenge’ are Barbara Gordon (Elizabeth Hale), Terry Ryan (Maynard), Tim Myles (Marcus), Ryan Bannon (Hank Darrow), Robert Parson (Samuel Prynne), Lincoln MacNeil (Tate), and Zara Matthews (Katy).

