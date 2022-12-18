Where Was Lifetime’s Wrapped Up in Love Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Michelle Ouellet, Lifetime’s ‘Wrapped Up in Love’ is a heartwarming Christmas romantic comedy that follows the story of Ashley Mackenzie, the “Christmas Queen” of her town. She adores everything about the season, from making handmade decorations for the workplace to organizing the community’s annual Christmas sweater competition. That is until she meets Ben Williams, who is her perfect competitor and match. Ben is the hot and attractive new man in town who shares her love of Christmas but unintentionally starts to overshadow her. However, Ashley starts to feel like Ben is robbing her of her title and attempts to win it back. However, the holiday season fills people with love and compassion, and they team up with him to make this Christmas even more special.

Part of Lifetime’s ‘It’s A Wonderful Lifetime’ line-up, the movie was initially known as ‘Loving Christmas.’ The developing romance between the main characters, from competitors to lovers, keeps the audience interested. Moreover, the breathtaking visuals are one of the Christmas movie’s strongest suits, complementing the holiday environment. Naturally, people are eager to know where ‘Wrapped Up in Love’ was shot, and we are here to explore the same!

Wrapped Up in Love Filming Locations

‘Wrapped Up in Love’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, particularly in Hamilton and Kitchener. The principal photography for the Christmas film presumably commenced in January 2021 and was wrapped up within a few weeks. The province is a great place to shoot due to its extensive and diverse scenery. Let’s delve into finding the actual filming locations used in the Lifetime movie.

Hamilton, Ontario

‘Wrapped Up in Love’ was lensed in Hamilton, a port city on the western tip of Lake Ontario. The cast and crew set up camp in Ancaster, a historic industrial town in Hamilton located on the Niagara Escarpment. Filming in the location continued for two days on January 14 and January 15, 2021, where they eventually extended their stay at the Old Town Hall. The crew chose locations in Ancaster, including a historical building on Sulphur Springs Road.

Thanks to its well-developed infrastructure, Hamilton is a favorite among filmmakers to record their projects. Those looking forward to shooting movies set during the colder parts of the year also prefer the city as a location. Additionally, Hamilton’s proximity to Toronto is a significant factor regarding its popularity as a production spot. Over the years, the city has been featured in the backdrop of several Lifetime movies like ‘Christmas on Mistletoe Lake‘ and ‘Secrets in the Family.

Kitchener, Ontario

A few scenes of the Lifetime film, ‘Wrapped Up in Love’ was shot in Kitchener, Ontario, under effective COVID-19 restrictions in January 2021. The cast and crew set up camp for filming on January 18, 2021, at the corner of King and Queen streets, specifically at the Old Walper Hotel at 20 Queen Street.

Wrapped Up in Love Cast

Brittany Bristow is seen as the female protagonist, Ashley. You may recognize her from her work in ‘Royal Matchmaker,’ ‘Christmas at the Palace,’ ‘The Story of Love,’ and others. Brittany’s love interest and competitor, Oliver Renaud, is seen as Ben. He is also seen in prominent productions such as ‘Christmas on the Slopes,’ ‘The Wedding Planners,’ ‘Christmas at Maple Creek,’ and others.

Supporting the main cast are a few talented actors themselves, such as Connie Wang as Iris, Derick Agyemang as Barista, Christine Donato as Sydney, Art Hindle as Ben Collins Sr, Tara Joshi as Andie, Aniko Kaszas as Anna, Nancy Palk as Andrea, Arcade Riley as John, Mia SwamiNathan, Matt Wells as Cliff, and Jonathan Whittaker as Stephen.

