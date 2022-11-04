Is Lifetime’s Secrets in the Family Based on a True Story? Where Was it Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

Directed by Penelope Buitenhuis, Lifetime’s ‘Secrets in the Family’ (also titled ‘A Family’s Secret’) is a thriller film that revolves around a struggling student, Ana Garcia, who is looking to save enough money to join a reputable nursing school. When she comes across a job opening as a personal care worker for an elderly woman, Joan Regan, with early-onset dementia, she applies for the job. She is interviewed by Joan’s children, named Carla and Jason, and manages to win them over.

As Ana spends more time at the house, she earns Joan’s trust and also starts getting romantically involved with Jason. Things turn upside down when Joan claims that someone is after her life, while Ana notices something off about the groundskeeper, Terry. When she dismisses the old woman’s concern as paranoia, strange things happen which leads to Joan’s unexpected demise. Feeling guilty and curious at the same time, she attempts to get to the bottom of her death. Given the seemingly realistic nature of the narrative and the fact that even wilder things have happened in real life, it is natural for you to wonder if the film is based on true events or not. At the same time, the interesting use of locations makes one curious about the movie’s actual filming sites. So, if you also have all these questions on your mind, allow us to appease your curiosity once and for all!

Is Secrets in the Family a True Story?

No, ‘Secrets in the Family’ is not based on a true story. The thrilling screenplay of the film can be credited to the excellent writing skills and creative mind of David Goulet. With his experience and prowess, he was able to craft the story in a realistic way, which was then brought to life by Penelope Buitenhuis, who has previously directed ‘A Wake’ and ‘Tokyo Girls.’

The Lifetime film touches upon several themes and realistic elements, such as dementia in old age, blooming romance, and mysterious death. These primary themes have been seen in quite a lot of movies and TV shows in the past, which is one of the main reasons why you may get the impression that you have seen them before. One of the most pertinent examples has to be that of the 2005 movie ‘Aurora Borealis.’

Although the murder mystery aspect is missing in ‘Aurora Borealis,’ it checks almost all the other boxes, such as the inclusion of an elderly character with dementia, a personal care worker, and a blooming romance between the worker and the old man’s relative. These above-mentioned aspects are similar in both ‘Aurora Borealis’ and ‘Secrets in the Family.’ Similarly, in real life, many aged people suffer from dementia in real life and hire a home assistant to take care of them. So, it is safe to say that even though the characters and story seem to be derived from real life, ‘Secrets in the Family’ is a work of fiction and is not rooted in reality.

Secrets in the Family Filming Locations

‘Secrets in the Family’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in Hamilton. The principal photography for the thriller movie commenced in early December 2021 and seemingly wrapped up in a month or so, in January 2022. Situated in Central Canada, Ontario is the nation’s most populous province and doesn’t have any mountainous terrain. However, the province does have large areas of uplands, especially within the Canadian Shield. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that appear in the Lifetime film!

Hamilton, Ontario

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Secrets in the Family’ were lensed in and around Hamilton, a port city in Ontario. From the looks of it, the filming unit seemingly traveled across the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. They either set up camp in an actual residence or utilized the facilities of one of the film studios to shoot the scenes that take place inside Joan’s house.

Located on the western end of the Niagara Peninsula in Southern Ontario, Hamilton is home to several sights of interest, including the Royal Botanical Gardens, the Bruce Trail, the Canadian Warplane Heritage Museum, the Art Gallery of Hamilton, and the HMCS Haida National Historic Site, to name a few. Moreover, the city has served as a pivotal production location for different kinds of filming projects, such as ‘Shazam!,’ ‘Silent Hill,’ ‘Nightmare Alley,’ ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy.’

Secrets in the Family Cast

Maia Alvina portrays Ana Garcia in the Lifetime thriller. She might seem like a familiar face to some of you because she has worked on quite a few filming projects throughout her acting career. She features in ‘Bedtime Stories for Men,’ ‘The Legend of Iza,’ and ‘Watch Dogs: Legion.’ On the other hand, Ann-Marie MacDonald essays the role of Joan Regan. Over the course of her long career, she has been featured in a number of movies and TV shows, including ‘Where the Spirit Lives,’ ‘Getting Away with Murder,’ ‘Better Than Chocolate,’ ‘Beyond Reality,’ and ‘Diamonds.’

Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the Lifetime movie are Stuart Constable (Terry Shulski), Ayan Elmi (Esther), Zaahira Joseph (Officer Lacey), Louise Lambert (Carla Regan), and Robert Notman (Jason Regan). Furthermore, David Young (Hank), Linda Pagnotta (Tracey), and Piret Jõgeda (Market Shopper) feature in the movie as well.

