Where Was Hallmark’s Fly Away With Me Filmed? Who is in the Cast?

With Marita Jane Grabiak at the helm, Hallmark’s ‘Fly Away With Me’ is a romantic comedy film that revolves around Angie, who moves into a new building where there are no pets allowed. However, things take an unexpected turn when a parrot makes its way into her room through her balcony door. Now, she must sneak the parrot out of the building safely before she gets kicked out herself.

While Angie looks for the bird’s owner, she comes across Ted, an air traffic controller who doesn’t only live in the same building but is also hiding his sister’s dog, Zoe, in his room. Now, both Ted and Angie go on a quest to try and find the parrot’s owner without getting caught in the process. The narrative involves several comedic twists and turns as the duo attempts to keep their respective pet situations on the low. While the cute pets keep the viewers hooked on the movie, the interesting use of locations keeps them wondering where ‘Fly Away With Me’ was shot. Well, if you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Fly Away With Me Filming Locations

‘Fly Away With Me’ was filmed entirely in Ontario, specifically in Ottawa. Situated in Central Canada, Ontario is the most populous province in Canada. Although there is no mountainous terrain in Ontario, the province consists of large areas of uplands, especially within the Canadian Shield. Moreover, it is rich in minerals and filled with several lakes and rivers. Given its vast and diverse landscape. Ontario makes for a suitable filming site for different kinds of productions, including the Hallmark movie. So, without further ado, let us follow Angie and Ted on their quest, and navigate all the specific locations that appear in the film!

Ottawa, Ontario

As per reports, all the pivotal sequences for ‘Fly Away With Me’ were lensed in Ottawa, the capital city of Canada. From the looks of it, the production team of the Hallmark movie supposedly traveled around the city to tape different scenes against suitable backdrops. As for the apartment scenes, they are either taped on a soundstage of one of the film studios in the city or in an actual apartment building in Ottawa.

Located in the southern region of Ontario, specifically at the confluence of the Ottawa River and the Rideau River, Ottawa is the political center of the nation and the headquarters of the federal government. The city is home to many museums and National Historic Sites of Canada, including the Canada Aviation and Space Museum, the National Gallery of Canada, the Canadian Museum of Nature, the Canada Agriculture and Food Museum, the Château Laurier, Confederation Square, and the former Ottawa Teachers’ College, to name a few.

Apart from tourists, Ottawa is frequently visited by filmmakers for shooting purposes as well. As a matter of fact, the capital has hosted the production of different kinds of movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Sum of All Fears,’ ‘Mr. Nobody,’ ‘On the Count of Three,’ and ‘Fifteen.’

Fly Away With Me Cast

Natalie Hall portrays Angie in the Hallmark movie. You may find her face familiar as she features in several other productions, such as ‘A Winter Princess,’ ‘UnREAL,’ ‘Charmed,’ and ‘Into the Dark: A Nasty Piece of Work.’ She has also appeared on some big shows like ‘NCIS: New Orleans,’ ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ ‘Pretty Little Liars,’ and ‘CSI: Crime Scene Investigation.’

On the other hand, Peter Mooney essays the role of Ted in ‘Fly Away With Me.’ He is known for starring in other filming projects as well, including ‘We Were Wolves,’ ‘Prodigy,’ ‘Rookie Blue,’ ‘Saving Hope,’ ‘Camelot,’ and ‘Falcon Beach.’ Other cast members who play pivotal roles in the film are Melinda Michael (Gineen), Joseph Kathrein (Kyle), Kathryn Kohut (Beth), Paul Constable (Louis), Gabriel Hudson (Mateo), Karrie Kwong (Dr. Moore), Peggy Prud’homme (Nancy), and Chris Zamat (Seth).

