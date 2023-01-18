Where Was Missing (2023) Filmed?

A standalone sequel to the 2018 film ‘Searching‘ directed by Aneesh Chaganty, ‘Missing’ is a mystery thriller movie written and helmed by the duo of Nick Johnson and Will Merrick that revolves around June Ellen, a teenager who has the house to herself when her mother goes on a vacation with her new boyfriend. Making the most of the situation, she hosts a house party, invites all her friends, and they all have a great time. However, when her mother doesn’t return after the vacation, June calls and texts her but without getting any response from the other end.

With the authorities not helping much, she decides to make use of all the latest technology at her disposal and search for her missing mother herself. As she gets deeper into the investigation, June is shocked when she comes across some dark secrets about her mom. The suspense and thrilling aspects of the narrative work well together to hold the viewers’ attention from the get-go. At the same time, June uses technology to connect to another country thousands of miles away to get to the bottom of the truth. Thus, it is natural for you to wonder where ‘Missing’ was actually filmed. Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details about the same!

Missing Filming Locations

‘Missing’ was filmed in California and Colombia, particularly in Los Angeles and Cartagena. As per reports, the principal photography for the Storm Reid starrer commenced in late March 2021 under the working title ‘Searching 2’ and wrapped up in May of the same year. Since the story is set in California (where June and his mom live) and Colombia (where June’s mom goes vacationing with her boyfriend), the filming unit chose to shoot the movie on location and provide the audience with an immersive and authentic viewing experience. So, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that feature in the thriller!

Los Angeles, California

The production team of ‘Missing’ primarily set up camp in Los Angeles, the largest city in California, in order to shoot most of the indoor scenes, including June’s house from where she leads the search to find her mom. They seemingly also traveled across the city to record several exterior shots against suitable backdrops. Furthermore, we can’t rule out the possibility that they utilized the facilities of one of the many film studios in and around LA.

Also known as The Entertainment Capital of the World, Los Angeles is renowned for its ties to the Hollywood industry as it is home to the film studios of some major production companies. This is the reason why it serves as one of the most preferred filming sites for many filmmakers. In fact, over the years, several movies and TV shows have featured the locales of the city, including ‘Don’t Worry Darling,’ ‘The Gray Man,’ ‘Emily the Criminal,’ and ‘True Detective.’

Cartagena, Colombia

A significant portion of ‘Missing’ was also lensed in Cartagena aka Cartagena de Indias, a city on the northern coast of Colombia that also serves as one of the major ports in the Caribbean Coast Region. During the later stages of the production process, the cast and crew members were seemingly spotted taping several pivotal sequences around Arte Getsemani Galery at Cl. de San Juan #25-122 in Getsemaní. Cartegena is home to a number of tourist attractions, such as the Cathedral of Santa Catalina de Alejandría, Cartagena Gold Museum, Palace of Inquisition, and Torre del Reloj, some of which you might spot in the backdrop of a few scenes.

Read More: Searching Ending, Explained