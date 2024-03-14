Where Was Netflix’s Murder Mubarak Filmed?

The Homi Adajania directorial, Netflix’s ‘Murder Mubarak,’ is adapted from the novel titled ‘Club You To Death’ by Anuja Chauhan and features a group of talented Indian actors, including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Varma, Dimple Kapadia, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, and Tara Alisha Berry. The Indian-language murder mystery movie revolves around the murder of a gym trainer at the Royal Delhi Club, which sets off an investigation into the property as well as all the guests present at the time of his death.

A non-traditional detective named Bhavani Singh is assigned the case as he observes and questions each guest, noticing certain suspicious elements in their stories. As he digs deeper, Bhavani finds out that there is more to the case than what he thought initially. As the suspenseful narrative unravels in and around the Royal Delhi Club, the viewers put on the detective hat to guess the killer as well as the actual location where the whodunnit movie was filmed.

Murder Mubarak Was Shot in Delhi

‘Murder Mubarak’ was shot in the heart of India — Delhi. Principal photography for the Pankaj Tripathi starrer reportedly got underway in February 2023 and continued for a couple of months, before wrapping up in April of the same year. Let us take a closer look at all the specific sites that make an appearance in the Netflix production!

Delhi, India

Situated on both sides of the Yamuna River, the city of Delhi hosted the production of ‘Murder Mubarak.’ Since the whodunnit is set in Delhi itself, the production team utilized various local streets and neighborhoods to shoot some pivotal sequences of the movie. In order to tape the scenes set in and around the Royal Delhi Club, the filming unit took over the 5-star property — Maidens Hotel at 7, Sham Nath Marg in Civil Lines. Established in 1903, the heritage hotel offers private rooms and suites, a fine dining experience, and access to the Front and Poolside Lawns, all of which are featured in different shots of the film.

Officially known as the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, the city contains the capital of India — New Delhi. In the establishing shots of Delhi, you are likely to spot some popular landmarks in the backdrop, such as India Gate, Red Fort, Lotus Temple, Qutub Minar, Jama Masjid, and more. Talking about her experience shooting ‘Murder Mubarak’ with the filmmaker Homi Adajania, Sara Ali Khan told Bollywood Hungama, “It was so amazing to work with Homi Adajania and this cast because I got to discover so much about myself. I also think this film came to me at an important time in my life when it was very important for me to understand, unlearn.”

Sara added, “Honestly I think that, how everyone has been talking about Homi’s energy- all of that is there and true. But I think that the moments that are probably spent off the set with them, whether it was by the swimming pool or whether it was in these room sessions, I think he kind of reminded me that what I have as a human being is enough.”

