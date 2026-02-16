Where Was Netflix’s A Father’s Miracle Filmed?

Based on the 2013 South Korean film ‘Miracle in Cell No. 7,’ Netflix’s ‘A Father’s Miracle’ is a Mexican drama movie directed by Ana Lorena Pérez Ríos. The narrative centers on the special bond between Hector, a man with a neurological disability, and his young daughter, Alma. Distance and misunderstanding grow between the devoted father and his daughter when the former is accused of a crime he didn’t commit — killing the daughter of a senior army officer. In order to get back at Hector, the victim’s father does everything in his power to send him to a ruthless, underground prison in an act of revenge.

Initially, the falsely accused struggles to share a cell with his fellow inmates. However, Hector manages to win them over through his kindness. When they learn of his innocence, they hatch a plan together to grant him a new lease on life and reunite him with his daughter, who is left to fend for herself. Originally titled ‘La Celda de Los Milagros,’ the film features compelling performances from Omar Chaparro, Mariana Calderón, Gustavo Sánchez Parra, Natalia Reyes, and Sofia Álvarez. The emotional tale of a father-daughter relationship unfolds mostly inside the prison cell where Hector is sent. It serves as an unlikely passage that leads him back to his young daughter.

A Father’s Miracle Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘A Father’s Miracle’ was conducted primarily in Colombia, especially in Bogotá, Bojacá, Guasca, and Cajicá. From what we can tell, the principal photography for the Mexican film took place in the summer of 2025, between the months of June and July 2025. Mariana Calderón, who portrays Alma, took to social media and expressed how much she enjoyed her time on the set of the Netflix production. She stated, “Enjoying all parts of the process 😁 Costume, makeup, hairstyle, rehearsals, scenery, beautiful landscapes, exploring, learning, playing, getting to know, resting. If there’s a preparation behind every actor, every scene, every text. I enjoyed it so much.”

Bogotá, Colombia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘A Father’s Miracle’ were lensed in the capital of Colombia — Bogotá. The production team utilized the city’s vast and versatile landscape to bring the narrative to life, as it doubled for Mexico. They recreated a Mexican prison in one of the neighborhoods of Bogotá, where Hector is imprisoned. The cast and crew members were also spotted lensing important scenes in various streets across the city, which is situated in the center of Colombia.

Officially known as Bogotá, Distrito Capital, the capital’s architecture and streets share several similarities with Mexican cities, allowing it to aptly stand in for Mexico. Apart from ‘A Father’s Miracle,’ the city has served as a prominent production location for numerous movies and TV shows, such as ‘Sound of Freedom,’ ‘The Hidden Face,’ ‘Memories of My Father,’ ‘Maria Full of Grace,’ ‘The Marked Heart,’ ‘The Hijacking of Flight 601,’ and ‘The Snitch Cartel: Origins.’

Other Locations in Colombia

The filming unit of ‘A Father’s Miracle’ also traveled to other locations across Colombia, including the municipality and town of Bojacá. It is known for the Central Square and Church of Bojacá. The cast and crew members also set up camp at a couple of other towns and municipalities, including Guasca and Cajicá. They utilized the streets of these towns to tape key exterior scenes for the Mexican movie, and a few establishments where they shot indoor sequences.

