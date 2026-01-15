Where Was The Rip Filmed? All Shooting Locations

Written and directed by Joe Carnahan, Netflix’s ‘The Rip’ is a police procedural drama movie that centers on a group of cops in Miami’s Tactical Narcotics Team. When the investigation into their captain’s murder goes cold, it leaves the department feeling devastated and furious at the same time. In order to divert their minds from the injustice, the group of officers follows up on an anonymous tip about a potential cartel stash. Upon arriving at what appears to be a derelict stash house, the cops come across millions of dollars in cash.

However, it comes with a high cost. The trust within the team begins to weaken as the news about the seizure spreads and outsiders get involved. Soon, the group begins to ask questions of one another and suspect each other’s motives, not knowing who they can trust. Featuring the star-studded ensemble cast of Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, and Catalina Sandino Moreno, the crime thriller film unfolds in the bustling streets of Miami, Florida, as the Narcotics Team navigates the criminal underbelly of the city.

The Rip Filming Locations

‘The Rip’ was filmed in California, New Jersey, and Florida, particularly in Los Angeles County, Hudson County, and Miami. As per reports, principal photography for the Ben Affleck starrer got underway in early October 2024 and wrapped up about two months later in December of the same year. Although the film is set in Miami, most of the shooting reportedly took place in California and New Jersey.

Los Angeles County, California

A major chunk of ‘The Rip’ was lensed in Los Angeles County, which is located in Southern California. During the shooting process, the production team was spotted taping many pivotal sequences in and around the city of Los Angeles, as they redressed multiple streets and neighborhoods to depict Miami. It is likely that several indoor scenes were also shot on a sound stage of one of the many film studios situated in and around the city, such as FilmStudioLA, Raleigh Studios Hollywood, Los Angeles Center Studios, Universal Studios Hollywood, Warner Bros. Studio, and more.

The coastal city of Long Beach also served as a prominent production location for the Joe Carnahan starrer. From the looks of it, the Port of Long Beach and the city’s beaches were utilized to portray the Miami counterparts. Apart from ‘The Rip,’ LA County has hosted the production of many popular movies and TV shows over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘One Battle After Another,’ ‘The Naked Gun,’ ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Pulp Fiction,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ ‘A Man on the Inside,’ ‘True Detective,’ and ‘The Rookie.’

Hudson County, New Jersey

In November 2024, the filming unit of ‘The Rip’ reportedly set up camp in Hudson County, located in the northeast part of New Jersey. The cast and crew members were spotted at various spots across the city of Bayonne. In addition, multiple important scenes for the Ben Affleck starrer were also taped in the city of Hoboken. For the purpose of shooting, the production team also traveled a bit north of Hudson County to the city of Moonachie, which also hosted the production of the movie.

Miami, Florida

Since the suspenseful tale of ‘The Rip’ takes place in Miami, Florida, it is only fitting that a minor chunk was shot on location. From what we can tell, a small unit of the production team traveled to the coastal city and captured several exterior and establishing shots in order to add a layer of authenticity to the narrative. Thus, it is likely that you might spot several popular landmarks and buildings, such as the Port of Miami, Kaseya Center, Panorama Tower, the Four Seasons Hotel Miami, Southeast Financial Center, One Thousand Museum, and a few beaches.

Read More: Where Was A Line of Fire (2025) Filmed?