Netflix’s Bionic: All Filming Locations Revealed

Helmed by Afonso Poyart, Netflix’s ‘Bionic’ is a Brazilian action-adventure thriller movie that takes us to a dystopian future where the sports world is dominated by bionic augmentations, making the Paralympic athletes prominent sports stars. The narrative focuses on two sisters who get involved in a heated competition against one another in the long jump, vying for the top spot in the sport. However, one of them, Maria, who is against the bionic enhancements, gets pulled into a sinister path filled with crime, corruption, and violence.

Originally titled ‘Biônicos,’ the science fiction film features compelling performances from a talented Brazilian ensemble cast comprising Jéssica Córes, Bruno Gagliasso, Gabz, Christian Malheiros, Nill Marcondes, Guta Ruiz, and Miguel Nader. The story unfolds in a dystopian setting of the near future — 2035 — providing a cyberpunk look to the backdrop of high-octane action sequences, making viewers want to learn more about the filming locations of the film.

Where Was Bionic Filmed?

Shooting for ‘Bionic’ was carried out entirely in Brazil, particularly in São Paulo. Principal photography for the Jéssica Córes starter got underway in May 2022 and continued for more than a couple of months before wrapping up in late July of the same year. Upon the conclusion of the shooting process, the filmmaker, Afonso Poyart, took to social media and wrote, “It’s a wrap! Much respect to team bionics More than 150 warriors who made this ambitious, crazy, incredible project happen. So lucky to have this crew by my side!”

São Paulo, Brazil

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Bionic’ were lensed in and around the city of São Paulo, the capital of the eponymous Brazilian state. Since the story revolves around highly advanced technology and architecture, Selva de Pedra (Concrete Jungle) serves as the perfect backdrop for the futuristic movie. In the backdrop of exterior scenes, many of you might be able to spot modified versions of various buildings and landmarks, such as São Paulo Cathedral, the Altino Arantes Building, the Obelisk of São Paulo, and the Octávio Frias de Oliveira Bridge. The city is also home to numerous museums that preserve and represent the culture and history of the place, including the São Paulo Museum of Art, the Ipiranga Museum, the Ema Gordon Klabin Cultural Foundation, and the São Paulo Museum of Image and Sound.

To shoot several indoor portions, especially the action scenes, the production team of the Brazilian movie set up camp in a sound stage or two of one of the film studios located in and around São Paulo. Making the most of the facilities of the studio, the cast and crew members mainly recorded scenes in front of a green and blue screen. Apart from ‘Bionic,’ the city of São Paulo has hosted the production of many film and TV projects over the years. Some of the notable ones include ‘Aliens Gone Wild,’ ‘Flying Virus,’ ‘Black Mirror,’ ‘Mila in the Multiverse,’ ‘The Mutants: Ways of the Heart,’ and ‘Sense8.’

