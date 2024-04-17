Where is Netflix’s Don’t Hate the Player Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Don’t Hate the Player’ is a French reality series that revolves around 13 competitive individuals from different walks of life who are taken to a makeshift camp in the middle of nowhere. With 150,000 euros at stake, the players must compete against one another in order to get a chance to stay in a luxury villa by the open water. In order to come out on top and win the competition, they indulge in a game of strategy and survival as they backstab their fellow participants.

Each contestant stops at nothing until they achieve their objectives, no matter how many people get hurt in the process. While the drama that ensues throughout each episode keeps the viewers entertained, the host, Claude Dartois, adds more to it. Originally titled ‘Mauvais Joueurs,’ the show’s contestants are taken on a cruise ship to a secluded island in the middle of nowhere, raising questions about its location.

Don’t Hate the Player Filming Sites

Despite being a French reality series, the cast and crew reportedly headed to Mexico, particularly the state of Jalisco, for the shooting of ‘Don’t Hate the Player.’ It seems that the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the show took place around the spring or summer of 2023.

Jalisco, Mexico

The show’s participants are gathered on a beach in the Mexican state of Jalisco, from where they are taken on a cruise ship to a secluded island. Situated in the western part of Mexico, Jalisco is divided into 125 municipalities and has a vast and diverse terrain that includes beaches, plains, forests, lakes, and mountains, all of which are evidently featured in various scenes of ‘Don’t Hate the Player.’

In the show, players from different walks of life collide in the beautiful, lush green landscape of the isolated island, which is surrounded by pristine open water. The contestants stay in two drastically different living spaces—a camp with only the basic necessities and a luxurious villa with many amenities, such as a swimming pool. These are the two places where most of the drama unfolds in the series.

The villa consists of modern living spaces, including cozy bedrooms, a sundeck, comfortable couches to relax on, and more. What makes Jalisco a favorable filming site are the picturesque cityscape and the presence of major cultural attractions. Moreover, the aerial shots of the surrounding mountains and forests are regularly featured in ‘Don’t Hate the Player.’

