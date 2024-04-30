Fiasco: Where is the Netflix Show Filmed?

Created by Igor Gotesman and Pierre Niney, Netflix’s ‘Fiasco’ is a French comedy series that acquaints us with a young and determined filmmaker named Raphaël Valande, who is on course to shoot his first feature film, something he has been dreaming of for several years. For his directorial debut, he decides to pay tribute to the inspirational life of his heroic grandmother, who served as a member of the French Resistance back in the day.

However, someone on the crew rains on Raphaël’s parade and attempts to sabotage him, leading to the highly ambitious project facing several blunders throughout the filming process. Starring many talented French actors in pivotal and supporting roles, including Pierre Niney, Géraldine Nakache, Pascal Demolon, Leslie Medina, Louise Coldefy, Djimo, and Juliette Gasquet, the hilarious show takes us right in the middle of the set where Raphaël tries to direct and manage the cast and crew.

Fiasco Filming Locations

‘Fiasco’ is filmed in multiple locations in France. Taping for the first iteration of Igor Gotesman and Pierre Niney’s joint venture commenced on January 17, 2023. In the initial phase of the shoot, the show was being filmed under the working title ‘Making Of.’ However, the creators ultimately settled on ‘Fiasco. While the story centers around a botched film production, the cast and crew of the Netflix show didn’t find themselves in such a situation as the filming for season 1 didn’t face any hiccups and ultimately wrapped up on April 19, 2023.

Île-de-France, France

The cast and crew of the hilarious French comedy series utilize multiple locations in and around the historical region of Île-de-France in France. Located in the north-central part of the West European country, the administrative region is often dubbed the Paris Region. It encompasses the French capital city of Paris, which is also a primary filming site of the series. Apart from that, a portion of filming is also carried out in the commune of Nandy in the Seine-et-Marne department.

For the purpose of filming, the team also sets up camp in several areas in the Essonne department, in the southern part of the region. To be specific, shooting is carried out at Saint-Chéron as well as Bruyères-le-Châtel. Île-de-France is one of the leading tourist spots in the globe. It is known for its rich cultural and historical attractions as it boasts a wide array of museums, artistic exhibitions, theatres, as well as ancient churches.

Apart from that, it also offers breathtaking views of the countryside and is home to the royal palaces of Versailles and Fontainebleau, as well as Disneyland Paris in Marne-la-Vallée. Over the years, it has garnered the attention of several filmmakers and become a popular site for the filming of a variety of titles such as ‘Micmacs,’ ‘My Donkey, My Lover & I,’ ‘Nicholas on Holiday,’ and ‘Dirty Rotten Scoundrels.’ ‘Therefore, it is not surprising that the production team of ‘Fiasco’ has chosen Île-de-France to paint the visual canvas of the show.

