Gangs of Galicia: All Filming Locations Where the Netflix Show Was Shot

The creation of Jorge Guerricaechevarría, Netflix’s ‘Gangs of Galicia,’ revolves around Ana, a competent and experienced lawyer from Madrid, who moves to a small Galician town in search of a new beginning and to look into her complicated past while her father sits behind bars. However, upon her arrival, the son of an influential drug trafficker and the leader of the Clan de los Padín, Daniel, takes an interest in her. In the Spanish crime show, Ana, who was employed in one of the best law firms in Madrid, decides to dig into her past from the very beginning, which lands her in some unexpected trouble and complications in the small town.

Originally titled ‘Clanes,’ the thriller drama series features many talented Spanish actors, including Clara Lago, Tamar Novas, Xosé Antonio Touriñán, Chechu Salgado, and Melania Cruz, all of whom bring the narrative to life through their compelling performances. Since most of the fast-paced story unfolds in the Galician town of Cambados, it is worth exploring if there is any authenticity when it comes to its shooting sites.

Where is Gangs of Galicia Filmed?

Filming for ‘Gangs of Galicia’ took place primarily in various parts of Spain, mainly in Galicia, Andalusia, and Madrid. A few portions were also shot in other countries — Portugal, Senegal, and Gibraltar. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the thriller series got underway in May 2023 and wrapped up in about four months, in early September of the same year.

Galicia, Spain

The production team of ‘Gangs of Galicia’ kicked off the shooting process on location in the Spanish autonomous community of Galicia, which is situated in the northwest Iberian Peninsula. During the filming of season 1, the director and the rest of the crew members could be spotted lensing various important sequences in different parts of Galicia, including the municipality of Cambados. The locales of a couple of other municipalities that feature in the series are Sanxenxo and A Coruña.

Other Locations in Spain

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Gangs of Galicia’ also traveled to other locations in Spain, including Andalusia. Situated in the south of the Iberian Peninsula, the autonomous community serves as one of the prominent production locations for the show as the cast and crew members set up camp in a couple of its provinces. To be specific, pivotal scenes are taped in the municipalities of Málaga and Algeciras, both of which are located in the Province of Málaga and the Province of Cádiz, respectively. The Spanish capital, Madrid, also hosts the production of the crime series.

Other Locations

Additional portions for ‘Gangs of Galicia’ are also recorded in other parts of the world, including Portugal. In particular, the production team makes the most of the vibrant streets and neighborhoods of the city of Porto, situated along the Douro River estuary in northern Portugal. It appears that the cast and crew also travel to the westernmost country in West Africa — Senegal. Several scenes involving water bodies in the backdrop are seemingly lensed in the British Overseas Territory of Gibraltar.

