Where Was Netflix’s Lead Children Filmed?

Inspired by true events, Netflix’s ‘Lead Children’ is a Polish medical drama series that revolves around a competent, righteous doctor named Jolanta Wadowska-Król, who discovers that children living near the vicinity of the Szopienice Steelworks are suffering from lead poisoning. Despite the opposition from the authorities and constant pressure to keep the matter under wraps, Wadowska-Król does what she believes is right.

By confronting and defying the communist apparatus in order to save the lives of children and prevent further negative consequences, she not only risks her career and life but also the safety of her family, including her husband and children. Originally titled ‘Olowiane Dzieci,’ the show is directed by Maciej Pieprzyca and features stellar performances from Joanna Kulig, Agata Kulesza, Kinga Preis, Michał Żurawski, Marian Dziędziel, and Zbigniew Zamachowski. Set in the 1970s, the revolutionary tale transports the viewers to the industrial era of the Silesian Voivodeship, Poland, where the protagonist battles against political influences.

Lead Children Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Lead Children’ takes place in its entirety in Poland, particularly in Silesian Voivodeship and Warsaw. From what we can tell, principal photography for the period drama series got underway around October 2024 and seemingly wrapped up by the end of November of the same year. As the premiere date of the show approached, one of the cast members, Urszula Kamińska, took to social media and looked back on her time on set. She stated, “During this time, I strongly associated with this area on the map of Poland. I feel that even after returning, in some time, to Masovska permanently, Silesia will be my second home with which my heart will continue to be…”

Silesian Voivodeship, Poland

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘Lead Children’ were lensed in the Silesian Voivodeship, which is located in southern Poland. The capital city of the administrative province, Katowice, served as a prominent production location, with the filming unit recreating the Szopienice district from the 1970s in and around Kolonia Alfreda at Alfreda 10. A few portions were shot in and around Spodek, a multipurpose arena complex located at Aleja Korfantego 35. The production team also set up camp in a couple of cities near Katowice, including Świętochłowice and Chorzów.

In the industrial city of Zabrze, the cast and crew members took over the Elektrociepłownia Zabrze (Zabrze Heat and Power Plant) at 41-800 Zabrze on Wolności Street, which doubled for the Szopienice Steelworks. Several important scenes for the drama series were also taped in the city of Ruda Śląska. Numerous streets and neighborhoods in the city were turned into film sets, including the districts of Nowy Bytom and Ruda. Moreover, the Silesian Impresario Theatre at Piotra Niedurnego 69 and its garden feature in ‘Lead Children.’ During the shooting process, the cast and crew members were also spotted recording key portions in and around the cities of Gliwice and Bytom.

Warsaw, Poland

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘Lead Children’ also traveled to the capital of Poland — Warsaw. Situated on the River Vistula in east-central Poland, the city’s vast and diverse landscapes also filled the backdrops of multiple scenes. It is likely that you might be able to spot a few landmarks and places of interest, such as the Royal Castle, the Grand Theatre, the Church of the Holy Cross, and the Prudential House. Besides the medical drama series, Warsaw has hosted the production of many other films and TV shows, including ‘The Pianist,’ ‘A Real Pain,’ ‘Good Home,’ ‘Heweliusz,’ ‘Just One Look,’ and ‘The Woods.’

