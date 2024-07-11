Netflix’s Lobola Man: Exploring All Filming Locations

Netflix’s ‘Lobola Man’ is a South African romantic comedy movie that acquaints us with an experienced lobola negotiator named Ace Ngubeni, who, with the help of his slickness and smooth-talking, can get his way in any kind of lobola negotiation. Although he makes a living as an expert in the matters of love and the heart, the self-centered and selfish bachelor questions the existence of love. Throughout his professional career as a lobola negotiator, Ace has a strict rule for himself — never to fall in love with the bride or anyone from her family. This has helped him maintain a perfect track record, something he is proud of. Soon, when Ace comes across a beautiful woman, his opinions on love begin to shift.

Trying to avoid his feelings, Ace takes on a new client named Duke Maseko, who needs his professional assistance with the lobola negotiations for his girlfriend, Zandile. However, as the lobola negotiator accepts the job, he realizes that Duke’s case might just turn out to be his toughest deal yet, as the stakes are higher than cash. With Thabang Moleya at the helm, the comedy movie consists of impressive performances from several talented African actors in lead as well as supporting roles, including Lawrence Maleka, Kwanele Mthethwa, Sandile Mahlangu, Primo Baloyi, Sthandile Nkosi, Obed Baloyi, Themba Ndaba, Letuka Dlamini, Nimrod Nkosi, and Sello Ramolahloane. The hilarious narrative is complemented by the intriguing visuals of the cityscape, raising questions in the minds of the viewers about the actual shooting sites.

Where Was Lobola Man Filmed?

‘Lobola Man’ was shot entirely in South Africa, particularly in Johannesburg and Soweto. Throughout the shooting process, the cast and crew members appeared to be having fun on set. In their free time, some of them even traversed the areas and explored the streets of places in and around the filming sites.

Johannesburg, South Africa

A major chunk of ‘Lobola Man’ was lensed in and around Johannesburg, a city that is known to be the provincial capital of South Africa’s Gauteng province. The modern cityscape filled with tall skyscrapers and buildings features in various aerial shots as well as in the backdrop of other exterior scenes. In order to shoot most of the interior scenes, the production team possibly took over a few real-life establishments and properties. There is also a possibility that they set up camp in one of the film studios located in and around the city, such as Gold Island Studios, Atlas Studios, Phoenix Studios, Sasani Studios, and Moon Valley Studios, to tape some additional indoor portions.

Also known as the City of Gold, Johannesburg consists of numerous landmarks that you might be able to spot in the backdrop, including the Johannesburg Art Gallery, the Hillbrow Tower, Nelson Mandela Bridge, the Brixton Tower, and many more. ‘Lobola Man’ is not the first production to have utilized the diverse landscape of Jo’burg. Over the years, its locales have been featured in ‘The Gods Must Be Crazy,’ ‘Hector and the Search for Happiness,’ ‘White Wedding,’ ’10 Days in Sun City,’ ‘The Good, the Old and the Greedy,’ ‘A Soweto Love Story,’ and ‘Black Tax.’

Soweto, South Africa

Part of the City of Johannesburg Metropolitan Municipality in Gauteng, Soweto is a township where the filming unit of ‘Lobola Man’ traveled to and recorded several important scenes. For instance, they captured the iconic Soweto Towers or Orlando Power Station in aerial shots of the area. The decommissioned coal-fired power station served the city of Johannesburg for about five decades. Constructed in 1951, the two cooling towers serve different purposes — one works as an advertising billboard, and the other contains the largest mural painting in the entire nation.

Read More: Best Comedy Movies on Apple TV+