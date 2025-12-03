Where Was Netflix’s My Secret Santa Filmed?

In Netflix’s ‘My Secret Santa,’ Taylor is a single doting mother to her young daughter, who is looking forward to attending ski school in the coming holidays. However, when Taylor loses her job, she becomes desperate and pretends to be an elderly man to secure the position of Santa Claus at a local ski resort during the Christmas season. Hoping to fund her daughter’s ski lessons with her new disguise and job, Taylor soon finds herself in a complicated situation.

While working with the resort’s handsome new manager, Matthew Layne, the single mother feels a romantic inclination towards him. Not long after, Matthew begins to suspect her identity as sparks begin to fly between them. Helmed by Michael Rohl, the romantic comedy movie explores holiday cheer and blossoming romance against the backdrop of Christmas and the ski resort where Taylor works as Santa and eventually falls for the manager.

My Secret Santa Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘My Secret Santa’ was conducted entirely in the westernmost province of British Columbia, especially in Kamloops and Sun Peaks. According to reports, principal photography for the holiday film commenced in early February 2025 and lasted for more than three weeks, concluding by the end of the same month. Evident from the snippets she shared on social media, Alexandra Breckenridge, who portrays the character of Taylor, had a blast donning the Santa costume and makeup. The cast and crew members put in considerable effort to create a visual aesthetic that reflects the tone of the narrative.

Sun Peaks, British Columbia

For the purpose of filming, the cast and crew of ‘My Secret Santa’ visited many locales in the city of Sun Peaks in interior British Columbia. In particular, a significant portion of the shooting occurred at Sun Peaks Resort, located at 3150 Creekside Way in the eponymous village. Spanning approximately 4,270 acres of terrain dedicated to skiing, it is reportedly the second-largest ski area in the nation. It is a prominent winter sports destination as it boasts nearly 150 trails and offers thrilling experiences all year round. The production team lensed the film in several spots across the resort, likely taping a few scenes in the village. The Sun Peaks Grand Hotel at 3240 Village Way doubled up as the hotel where Taylor lands a job to serve as St. Nick by disguising her real identity.

The residents of the community, resort staff members, and other officials extended a cordial and cooperative hand towards the filming team to ensure a smooth production. Expressing their excitement for hosting the shooting of a Netflix film for the first time, Sun Peaks Resort stated, “Last winter season, we were thrilled to host the cast and crew of My Secret Santa. Sun Peaks proved the perfect location for this festive romantic comedy. We look mighty fine on film, if we do say so ourselves. With set locations across the village, on the mountain, and at the Sun Peaks Grand Hotel, you’ll see plenty of Sun Peaks in the trailer that just dropped.”

Kamloops, British Columbia

The production team drove about 45 minutes from Sun Peaks Resort to Kamloops to shoot some sequences. Nestled between rivers, the country’s Tournament Capital is renowned for its breathtaking natural landscapes, ranging from rugged mountains and valleys to hillside vistas and vast grasslands, as well as pristine water bodies. Shooting in the region specifically took place within and around the 200 block of Victoria Street. The riverside city perfectly complemented the old-world charm and nostalgic spirit of ‘My Secret Santa.’

Read More: Where Was Jingle Bell Heist Filmed? All Shooting Locations