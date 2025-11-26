Where Was Jingle Bell Heist Filmed? All Shooting Locations

With Michael Fimognari at the helm, Netflix’s ‘Jingle Bell Heist’ is a Christmas romantic comedy movie that stars Olivia Holt and Connor Swindells as Sophia Martin and Nick O’Connor, respectively. While the former is taking care of her cancer-ridden mother and juggling two jobs to afford her surgery, Nick is a down-on-his-luck former security consultant turned phone technician who is looking for extra funds to take care of his daughter after his recent divorce. As Sophia learns that her mother’s operation would not be covered by insurance, she resorts to stealing from her boss, Maxwell Sterling.

However, she is caught by Nick, who teams up with her instead of turning her over to the police. The two desperate small-time thieves realize that both have the same holiday plans for Christmas Eve — robbing a posh London department store. As the pair spend time planning the heist, they end up becoming more than just partners in crime. The tale of robbery and romance unfolds in the bustling city of London against the backdrop of Christmas, adding an extra layer of visual interest to the narrative.

Jingle Bell Heist Filming Locations

‘Jingle Bell Heist’ was filmed in its entirety in England, especially in London. According to reports, principal photography for the rom-com commenced in December 2023 and seemingly continued for a couple of months before concluding in February 2024. Despite the hectic schedule of shooting in early mornings and late nights, the cast and crew members had a lot of fun on set and returned home with many memories and new friends by the end.

London, England

Several spots in and around London hosted the production of ‘Jingle Bell Heist.’ To conduct a portion of the filming, the cast and crew set up camp at the Loughborough Hotel, an art gallery located at 39 Loughborough Road in Brixton, South West London in the London borough of Lambeth. While the gallery is reportedly permanently closed, the cast and crew utilized the premises to create the backdrop for the film. To ensure the space matched the cozy vibe of the holiday season, the crew made adjustments to the façade and the ground-floor area. They employed fake police cars outside the structure as well as put up mannequins and wrapped gifts at the shop front and windows to transform it into Sterlings London Department Store, the spot Sophia and Nick plan to rob.

To further complement the setting, the designers also planted Christmas trees and illuminated the walls with bright lights. In addition, the production team chose Heaven Café, located right across from the Loughborough Hotel, to serve as a stand-in for Atticus Oyster Co. in the film. Situated at 60 Loughborough Road, the interiors and exteriors of the cafe were decked out in festive decor to double as the fictional establishment. Similarly, the environment of the Christmas-themed film was also enhanced by decorating the front of a barber shop and temporarily changing its signage with L’Atelier de Dorothy.

As filming took place in the area, traffic was restricted at a few spots on Loughborough Road, Evandale Road, and the cul-de-sac of Crowhurst Close. It appears that taping was also conducted within the Royal Borough of Greenwich, seemingly around Eltham and Avery Hill Park on Bexley Road. With everyone’s cooperation and hard work, the team successfully pulled off the task without any major hiccups and translated the warmth of the Christmas season to the screen. According to reports, the cast and crew members also visited Bow in East London in the London Borough of Tower Hamlets, to lens some sequences of ‘Jingle Bell Heist.’

