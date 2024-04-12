Netflix’s Stolen: Filming Locations of the Swedish Movie

Adapted from the 2021 eponymous novel written by Ann-Helén Laestadius, Netflix’s ‘Stolen’ is a Swedish drama movie that focuses on a young and courageous Sámi woman who comes from a reindeer herding family. Soon, she is made to defend her indigenous community as well as her livelihood against the rising xenophobia. Apart from tracking down a killer to settle a personal score, she must also deal with climate change that threatens reindeer herding and young people choosing to die by suicide in the face of adversity.

Originally titled ‘Stöld,’ Elle Márjá Eira occupies the director’s chair and directs some talented Swedish actors, including Elin Kristina Oskal, Martin Wallström, Lars-Ánte Wasara, Magnus Kuhmunen, Pavva Pittja, and John Anderberg. The snow-covered terrains with the characters indulging in reindeer herding symbolize innocence. The visuals take a turn along with the narrative when the white of the snow soon gets tainted by the spillage of blood as the protagonist fights against the injustice towards the Sámi community.

Where Was Stolen Filmed?

Filming for ‘Stolen’ primarily took place in Norrbotten County, Sweden, with some portions seemingly shot in Kautokeino, Norway. As for the principal photography, it commenced in February 2023 and continued for the next three months, before wrapping up in early May of the same year.

Norrbotten County, Sweden

A major chunk of ‘Stolen’ was lensed in and around the northernmost county of Sweden — Norrbotten County. Due to its northern location, the county’s climate is cold in general, as portrayed in the drama film. The county adds a layer of authenticity to the movie as it is heavily associated with the Sámi, an indigenous group of people who mostly herd the reindeer population in the area. Vittangi, which is in Kiruna Municipality, is a freezing-cold locality where the production team taped various pivotal sequences. As its temperature stays near the negative scale, it served as one of the ideal filming sites.

A few scenes for the Swedish movie were also recorded in Övre Soppero, which is also located in Kiruna Municipality. Furthermore, the cast and crew members were spotted taping key portions in and around the Icehotel at Marknadsvägen 63, 981 91 Jukkasjärvi. Established in 1989, the Icehotel has now become a must-visit Swedish landmark for travelers from across the globe. You can pick from different kinds of accommodation — Icehotel Winter, Icehotel 365, and regular hotel rooms and cabins — depending on your preferences.

Kautokeino, Norway

For the purpose of shooting, the filming unit of ‘Stolen’ also seemingly traveled to Kautokeino AKA Guovdageaidnu in Norway’s Finnmark county. Situated in the southernmost part of the county, Kautokeino has hosted several other films and TV shows over the years, including ‘Pathfinder,’ ‘Kautokeino-opprøret,’ and ‘Hjerterått.’

