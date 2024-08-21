Where Was Netflix’s The Accident Filmed?

The creation of Leonardo Padrón, Netflix’s ‘The Accident,’ is a Mexican thriller series that sheds light on the unexpectedness of life through the eyes of three families whose lives turn upside down. When the three families gather for a birthday party, a tragic accident involving their children leaves a dent in their lives so intense that it tears apart families and friendships. In the aftermath of the accident, the families must find a way to deal with grief and loss.

Originally titled ‘Accidente,’ the drama show is elevated through the brilliant performances from a talented ensemble cast comprising Mark Lewis, Sebastián Martínez, Ana Claudia Talancón, Macarena García Romero, and Alberto Guerra. Apart from the suspense and drama, the backdrops also play their part in keeping the viewers interested and hooked in each episode of the show, as the locations also tend to serve as additional characters, adding more depth to the narrative.

The Accident Filming Locations

Shooting for ‘The Accident’ took place in its entirety in Mexico, specifically in Tepoztlán. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series reportedly got underway in September 2023 and continued for a few months. As the premiere date of the debut season approached, one of the directors, Gracia Querejeta Marín, took to social media and shared her experience of directing the episodes of the show.

She wrote, “Almost a year of beautiful and hard work and we’re already there, practically in the air! A thousand thanks to Paco Ramos @iskandaranimariana Stopello, to the whole cast (I love the actors and actresses of this series) to the whole technical team (I also love everyone, they welcomed me as an equal) And finally, I think it’s one of the most important jobs in my life. For the challenge, for the history, for the bar placed way up… and for the experience. And, more than anyone, thank you to @trinisolanob, without it I would never have dared.”

Tepoztlán, Mexico

A major chunk of ‘The Accident’ is lensed in and around the town of Tepoztlán, which is situated in the heart of the eponymous Valley in the Mexican state of Morelos. Surrounded by lush green mountains, the town’s natural landscape is utilized to the fullest as the makers manage to create an eerie atmosphere using shots of a few specific sites, including the Tepozteco Mountain.

From what we can tell, the production team sets up camp in several real-life establishments and residential properties in order to tape important indoor sequences. In the aerial or establishing shots, you might also spot various prominent landmarks and attractions of Tepoztlán, such as El Tepozteco, the Tepoztlán Ex Convento Museum, San Juan Tlacotenco, Santa Catalina, Church of San Miguel de Arcangel, and the Temple and Old Convent of the Nativity.

The director, Gracia Querejeta Marín, also wrote, “Well here we go! It’s been a very long way to get to these landscapes that will be one more character from Accident @netflixlat and maradinside. Thank you! @cdmx_oficial @tepoztlanoficial” The town has hosted the production of numerous movies over the years. Some of the notable ones are ‘The Long Goodbye,’ ‘Clear and Present Danger,’ and ‘The Arrival.’

Read More: Best Thriller Movies on Netflix