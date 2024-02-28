The Parades: Where Was the Netflix Movie Filmed?

Written and directed by Michihito Fujii, Netflix’s ‘The Parades’ is a Japanese fantasy drama film that focuses on Minako, a young mother who wakes up in the middle of a beach following a disaster. Noticing that her son named Ryo is missing, she begins searching for him. As she looks for her son, she bumps into an assorted group of people, that includes a former yakuza Shori named Akira, and an ex-film producer named Michael. Upon meeting and talking to them, she finds out that she has died and is stuck between the world of the living and the dead, just like her new friends.

Minako and others stuck in between worlds will not be able to move on until and unless they are done with all the unfinished businesses with the living. Still not able to accept this seemingly bizarre reality, she joins in a monthly Parade wherein all the dead people gather and search for the people they wish to see again. As she spends more time with her new friends, she learns more about them and their lives. The brilliant performances from some talented Japanese actors, including Masami Nagasawa, Kentaro Sakaguchi, Ryusei Yokohama, Yuina Kuroshima, Nana Mori, and Ayumu Nakajima, keep the viewers hooked from the beginning to the end, while the picturesque backdrops add to the uniqueness of the narrative.

The Parades Filming Locations

‘The Parades’ was filmed in its entirety in Japan, supposedly in Tokyo. The island country is situated in East Asia, in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Given the diverse nature of the country’s landscapes, both natural as well as man-made, Japan serves as the ideal filming site for different kinds of productions, including the Japanese-language film. Let’s learn the spots where the shooting of the film took place.

Tokyo, Japan

Filming of the emotionally charged Michihito Fujii directorial seemingly took place in the Japanese capital of Tokyo. For the purpose of filming, the production team likely set up camp at various spots in the city, from beaches to open areas with stunning landscapes. Additionally, the cast and crew had a lot of fun while breathing life into the drama film. Cinematographer Keisuke Imamura, known for his work on ‘Yan,’ and ‘The Promised Neverland,’ employed his creative vision to highlight the charm of the region’s attractions and create an arresting visual canvas. In all likelihood, the production services and sites of the sprawling metropolis were utilized by the team of the Netflix production.

Located in the Kantō region in the heart of the country’s largest island, Honshu, Tokyo is also referred to as New York of Eastern Asia. Apart from its neon-drenched cityscape packed with bustling streets and magnificent skyline with futuristic buildings, the city is also known for its countryside spots such as tranquil temples. Over the years, it has emerged as one of the leading filming destinations in the world, attracting not just filmmakers but also tourists in large numbers annually. Therefore, it made sense for the filming team of ‘The Parades’ to choose Tokyo as a shooting destination.

