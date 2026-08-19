Navigating the ever-growing digital entertainment sphere, Apple TV+ emerges as a significant player, offering a diverse platter of cinematic delights. The genre of family movies is rather affectionate and does not limit itself to any strict definition in mainstream cinema. However, these films encompass a universal appeal, ensuring that every family member, from the curious toddler to the wise grandparent, finds a piece of the narrative to resonate with. Whether it’s laughter-inducing comedies, heart-pounding action adventures, whimsically animated tales, or enlightening documentaries, family movies are those rare gems that stitch memories and tighten bonds.

Apple TV+ recognizes this unique power of cinema, presenting a curated list of family movies that perfectly balance entertainment and inclusivity. So, if the challenge lies in pinpointing a film that unites the entire family for a memorable movie night, let this guide be your compass to cinematic bliss.

18. The Family Plan (2023)

Directed by Simon Cellan Jones, this PG-13 comedy movie stars Mark Wahlberg, Michelle Monaghan, Zoe Colletti, Van Crosby, and Ciarán Hinds. It follows Dan Morgan (Wahlberg), a car salesman living a happy life with his loving wife and three kids. But his family doesn’t know that he is a former assassin who made a lot of enemies during his time in the field. So after Dan is attacked in a supermarket by a man later revealed to be of Dan’s former employer, McCaffrey’s gang, he realizes that his family isn’t safe anymore and thus hits the road for Las Vegas, taking them along as well. There, they shall get new documents so that they can disappear. Thus begins a game of cat-and-mouse, underscored by comedy in the signature Mark Wahlberg style. You can stream the movie here.

‘The Family Plan 2’ follows Dan (Wahlberg) and Jessica (Monaghan) and their sons, who go to London to celebrate Christmas with their daughter, Nina. Unfortunately, Dan encounters Finn Clarke (Kit Harrington), a face from his shady past. He threatens to kill Dan’s family unless the latter brings him a digital key kept locked in a bank. Dan knows the key’s purpose and cannot let Finn get hold of it. How he protects his family without letting Finn win forms the premise of the sequel. It can be streamed here.

17. Luck (2022)

Directed by Peggy Holmes, ‘Luck’ is an animated film that shows what happens when the most unlucky person alive gets to go to the Land of Luck itself. 18-year-old Sam Greenfield (voiced by Eva Noblezada) finds herself accompanying a talking black cat named Bob (voiced by Simon Pegg), which leads her to a world where Luck is manufactured. Will Sam be able to turn her luck around here? Well, it’s not easy, but it’s not impossible either. All that she needs is a little bit of luck. You can watch this immensely entertaining film right here.

16. The Velveteen Rabbit (2023)

Derived from Margery Williams’ timeless book, ‘The Velveteen Rabbit’ enchantingly explores the wonders of unwavering love. As William unwraps a new cherished toy on Christmas day, he finds a favorite plaything and stumbles upon a lifelong companion, opening the gateway to a realm of enchantment and magic that transcends the ordinary. The narrative beautifully captures the transformative power of love, turning a simple toy into a symbol of enduring friendship and the profound magic that emerges from the genuine connections we forge in the heartwarming journey of life. You can watch it here.

15. The Sky Is Everywhere (2022)

‘The Sky Is Everywhere’ is a coming-of-age romantic drama directed by Josephine Decker. The movie is based on Jandy Nelson’s 2010 novel of the same name. The narrative follows Lennie Walker (Grace Kaufman) as she struggles to cope with her sister Bailey’s (Havana Rose Liu) untimely death. Overwhelmed by her grief, Lennie’s life spirals into chaos, and her once-cherished dream of joining Juilliard takes a back seat. The cast is enlivened by Jason Segel, Cherry Jones, Jacques Colimon, Ji-young Yoo, and Pico Alexander. While the film delivers a visually striking experience, it falters in its storytelling. Nonetheless, its exploration of profound grief and teen angst makes it an essential addition to our list, providing viewers with a poignant reflection on loss and self-discovery. You can watch the movie here.

14. Ghosted (2023)

‘Ghosted’ is a romantic action-adventure comedy film directed by Dexter Fletcher. The narrative, penned by Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna, and Erik Sommers, unfolds as Cole Turner, an everyday farmer, encounters and instantly falls for the elusive Sadie. To his surprise, Sadie is not the art dealer she claims to be but a secret CIA agent. Entangled in a web of international espionage, the couple embarks on a whirlwind adventure to save the world. With an ensemble cast featuring Chris Evans, Ana de Armas, Adrien Brody, Mike Moh, Tate Donovan, Amy Sedaris, Lizze Broadway, Mustafa Shakir, Anthony Mackie, John Cho, and Sebastian Stan, the film is nothing short of a cinematic spectacle. It truly deserves a spot on this list for its thrilling mix of romance, comedy, and action. You may watch it here.

13. Tetris (2023)

It is highly probable, if not true that you and your kids (if you have them) have both played the titular puzzle video game. ‘Tetris’ is the story of its licensing by Henk Rogers of Bullet-Proof Software, a video game developing company in the 1980s (Cold War Era). It was a huge undertaking as he had to travel to Russia, meet the game’s inventor, Alexey Pajitnov, and convince him and his government-owned company, ELORG, to allow him to license the game and bring it to people across the world. Directed by Jon S. Baird, the film does a good job of showing the events, including the legal battles that led to the worldwide phenomenon. Taron Egerton plays the role of Henk Rogers, and his co-stars include Ben Miles (‘Coupling’), Irish actor Anthony Boyle, and Russian stars Nikita Yefremov and Sofia Lebedeva. You can watch ‘Tetris’ here.

12. Argylle (2024)

Matthew Vaughn’s ‘Argylle’ offers a unique stylized approach to the spy action genre that is underscored by Vaughn’s own add-salt-to-taste comedy. The events in the film follow those written by Elly Conway (Bryce Dallas Howard), a spy novelist, in the latest book of her ‘Argylle’ novel series. Conway is taken aback when she finds out that her creation, Argylle (Henry Cavill), the spy, is real, along with many other things she has written in her novel. She is thus thrown into the middle of spies involved in espionage that she has penned. In other words, she controls their futures and belongs in them too. Does this mean she can control her own future as well? ‘Argylle’ is mind-bending and meta, and though it didn’t impact the viewers much, it is still enjoyable. The film co-stars Sam Rockwell, Samuel L. Jackson, Bryan Cranston, John Cena, and Dua Lipa. You can watch it here.

11. Spirited (2022)

‘Spirited’ is a 2022 American Christmas musical comedy film directed by Sean Anders, with its screenplay co-penned by Anders and John Morris. Rooted deeply in Charles Dickens’s revered 1843 novella, ‘A Christmas Carol,’ this rendition offers a satirical look at its various adaptations over the years. The story unfolds, giving life to the age-old tale of a miser named Clint Briggs (Ryan Reynolds) who embarks on an unexpected journey through time, guided by the enigmatic Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell) and other spirits. This stellar ensemble includes actors like Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Marlow Barkley, and Tracy Morgan. This movie deserves its place on the list for its innovative twist on a classic, making it both humorous and deeply touching. For those seeking a fresh take on a timeless story filled with engaging songs, ‘Spirited’ is a must-watch. Feel free to check out the movie here.

10. Finch ( 2021)

Miguel Sapochnik’s ‘Finch’ is a heart-wrenching post-apocalyptic survival film starring the versatile Tom Hanks alongside Caleb Landry Jones. Set in a dystopian Earth rendered nearly uninhabitable after a catastrophic solar flare, the narrative centers on Finch Weinberg, an elderly survivor and robotics engineer. As Finch’s health deteriorates, he endeavors to build a robot, later named Jeff, to care for his loyal dog, Goodyear, posthumously. The journey that ensues is filled with trials, bonding, and lessons about life. Hanks’ portrayal of Finch resonates deeply, capturing the essence of humanity’s relentless spirit, even in the face of impending doom. Finch is not just a tale of survival but also an exploration of love, legacy, and lengths to protect those one cares about. A must-watch for its compelling narrative and stirring performances, it underscores the undying human spirit and the bonds that transcend life and death. You can check out the film here.

9. The Elephant Queen (2018)

‘The Elephant Queen’ is a documentary film directed by Victoria Stone and Mark Deeble. With narration from the acclaimed Chiwetel Ejiofor, the film traces the odyssey of Athena, a matriarch elephant, and her herd as they embark on a perilous journey due to a severe drought. Their habitat, known as The Kingdom, is brought to life, depicting a rich tapestry of wildlife, from chameleons to terrapins. Despite the adversities, Athena’s determination shines, symbolizing the enduring spirit of nature. Recognized at the 2019 Critics’ Choice Movie Awards, this documentary is a testament to the indomitable spirit of nature and its denizens. You can watch ‘The Elephant Queen’ here.

8. Greyhound (2020)

‘Greyhound’ is a war drama film directed by Aaron Schneider. Tom Hanks has adapted the film’s screenplay from C. S. Forester’s 1955 novel ‘The Good Shepherd.’ The film chronicles the difficult journey of an Allied convoy navigating the North Atlantic in 1942 under the relentless assault of German submarines. Tom Hanks delivers a riveting performance as Commander Ernie Krause, who, on his maiden Atlantic crossing, must confront not only the looming enemy threat but his insecurities. Supporting him are actors Elisabeth Shue, Stephen Graham, Matt Helm, Craig Tate, and Rob Morgan. Greyhound truly deserves its spot on this list for its heart-pounding depiction of naval warfare and the relentless spirit of its characters. It’s a gripping watch that is a tribute to the unsung heroes of the Battle of the Atlantic. You may watch it here.

7. Fancy Dance (2023)

Directed by Erica Tremblay, ‘Fancy Dance’ is set on the Seneca-Cayuga reservation in Oklahoma and follows Jax (Lily Gladstone) and her niece Roki (Isabel Deroy-Olson). With a custody battle threatening to pull the two apart, they set off on a quest that is part of a long, ongoing search for the same missing piece of both their hearts. Their experiences along the way, which tend to sway them from their objective, showcase the vulnerability of the rez women in front of the so-called higher powers. A brilliant directorial debut by Tremblay, ‘Fancy Dance’ is as personal as it is desperate. You can watch it here.

6. Wolfwalkers (2020)

‘Wolfwalkers’ is a mesmerizing animated fantasy adventure film helmed by Tomm Moore and Ross Stewart. As the concluding chapter of Moore’s ‘Irish Folklore Trilogy,’ it follows suit after the acclaimed films ‘The Secret of Kells’ and ‘Song of the Sea.’ In the movie, Robyn Goodfellowe, an apprentice hunter, ventures into Ireland with her father to eradicate the last of the wolves. However, destiny has a different plan as she befriends Mebh, a girl rumored to transform into a wolf by night. Voiced by an array of talent, including Honor Kneafsey, Eva Whittaker, Sean Bean, and Simon McBurney, the film has garnered international applause, securing accolades like the Satellite Award for Best Animated Feature and nominations for major awards. ‘Wolfwalkers’ earns its position on this list for its enthralling narrative, lush animation, and immersion into the mystical world of Irish folklore. You may watch the movie here.

5. Blitz (2024)

Steve McQueen’s historical war film ‘Blitz’ is set against the backdrop of the titular bombing campaign carried out by Germany against the United Kingdom during World War II. The drama centers on working-class single mom Rita (Saoirse Ronan) and her 9-year-old son George (Elliot Heffernan), whom she sends away to the country for safety during the bombings. However, George jumps off the train midway with the aim of returning to his mother. At the same time, the news of her son having gone missing sends shivers of fear down Rita’s spine. As poignant as it is heartfelt, ‘Blitz’ shines bright as a family drama with its themes of love in a time of war and the urge to survive, a core human instinct captured by McQueen in a visually stunning manner. You can watch the film here.

4. The Lost Bus (2025)

Helmed by Paul Greengrass, ‘The Lost Bus’ unfolds during the 2018 Camp Fire, considered one of the worst wildfires in California history. Inspired by a true story, the movie shows how a truck driver, Kevin McKay, and a teacher, Mary Ludwig, navigate the fire in the former’s bus that has 22 children in it. Almost all routes are closed, either due to traffic or due to the fire itself, which is getting closer and closer. Unless Kevin figures out a way to take the children to safety, their death is inevitable. Greengrass has done a commendable job of showing how the fire spreads and how the Real Red Cross volunteers and CalFire firefighters tackle the situation, giving their 100% to save as many lives as possible. Gripping and even scary, ‘The Lost Bus’ is a through family entertainer that can be streamed right here.

3. CODA (2021)

‘CODA’ is a poignant coming-of-age comedy-drama film penned and directed by Sian Heder. An adaptation of the French-Belgian film ‘La Famille Bélier,’ this movie introduces us to Ruby Rossi (Emilia Jones) – the sole hearing member in a deaf family. The narrative gracefully weaves through her struggles in managing her family’s fishing business and her aspirations of being a singer. The movie boasts an incredible cast that includes Eugenio Derbez, Troy Kotsur, and Marlee Matlin, who offer an authentic representation using American Sign Language. After premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, ‘CODA’ took the cinematic world by storm, clinching numerous awards, including a nomination for the coveted Academy Award for Best Picture. Making its mark for its heartwarming portrayal of the deaf community and a young girl’s dreams, ‘CODA’ truly deserves its spotlight for its genuine storytelling and superb performances. You can stream the film here.

2. Fountain of Youth (2025)

Guy Ritchie’s treasure hunt movie ‘Fountain of Youth’ follows a sibling duo, played by John Krasinski and Natalie Portman, whose search for the mythological Fountain of Youth sends them on a globe-trotting adventure, one that is as thrilling as it is dangerous. After all, there are other people after the same thing, too, and they aren’t going to let anyone else find it and use it. Epic and dramatic, ‘Fountain of Youth’ offers the perfect family viewing experience in a signature Guy Ritchie fashion. The movie can be streamed here.

1. E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982)

Steven Spielberg’s cult classic sci-fi adventure movie ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ is considered one of the greatest movies and family dramas ever made. The story focuses on ten-year-old Elliott Taylor (Henry Thomas), who comes across a strange creature and brings it home, naming it E.T. and hiding it from his mother. While Elliot and his siblings, Michael (Robert MacNaughton) and Gertie (Drew Barrymore), have a great time playing with E.T., the government searches for the alien. How the kids protect E.T and help him return home, if that’s possible, forms the premise of the drama, which has become a cornerstone of pop culture. Winner of four Oscars and 2 Golden Globes, alongside innumerable other accolades, ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’ is the perfect family drama, if such a thing even exists. You can enjoy it with your loved ones right here.

Read More: Best Family Movies on Paramount+