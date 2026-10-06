Where Was Other Mommy Filmed? All Shooting Locations

‘Other Mommy’ is a supernatural psychological horror movie helmed by Rob Savage. Jessica Chastain stars as Ursula, who is going through a rough patch with her husband, Russ. In the middle of the married couple’s marital issues and arguments, their eight-year-old girl, Bela, suffers the brunt of it. Things get hauntingly complicated when a paranormal entity resembling Ursula emerges from Bela’s closet and pretends to befriend the girl, but has ulterior motives.

As Bela forges a deep bond with the sinister entity, whom she calls Other Mommy, her and her parents’ lives are endangered. Now, Ursula must do whatever it takes to save her daughter and her family from destruction. An adaptation of the 2024 novel titled ‘Incidents Around the House’ written by Josh Malerman, the terrifying tale of the titular character unfolds mostly in Ursula’s home, with its dark corners serving as a home to the dark entity.

Other Mommy Filming Locations

‘Other Mommy’ was shot across two places in Ireland — the city of Dublin and the town of Wicklow. The filming for the Jessica Chastain starrer reportedly began in late April 2025 under the working title ‘Grandma’s House’ and concluded after about two months in July of the same year. Josh Malerman, whose novel served as the basis for the film, described his experience of witnessing his story coming to life. He wrote, “Being on set in Dublin was unreal. The cast, crew, producers… it was the feel-good experience of a lifetime…”

Dublin, Ireland

The capital of Ireland — Dublin — served as the primary production location for ‘Other Mommy.’ Located on Dublin Bay, the city is known for the blend of modern and historic architecture in its cityscape, evident in several outdoor sequences. To portray scenes set in Ursula’s home, the filming unit took over an actual property in a residential neighborhood in Dublin. In the establishing and aerial shots, you are likely to spot multiple buildings and landmarks, such as the Samuel Beckett Bridge over the River Liffey, the Convention Centre Dublin, the Custom House, Trinity College, Dublin Castle, and the O’Connell Bridge.

Wicklow, Ireland

For the purpose of shooting, the production team of ‘Other Mommy’ also traveled south of Dublin, to the county town of Wicklow. To tape scenes away from the hustle and bustle of the city, the cast and crew members set up camp in the relatively peaceful streets and neighborhoods of Wicklow. They transformed them into film sets to record horrific scenes involving the sinister entity trying to destroy Ursula and her family. Other notable movies and TV shows shot in and around Wicklow include ‘Lee Cronin’s The Mummy,’ ‘Exorcist II: The Heretic,’ ‘The Hole in the Ground,’ ‘The Turning,’ ‘The Other Lamb,’ ‘We Have Always Lived in the Castle,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Penny Dreadful,’ ‘The Tourist,’ and ‘Sanctuary: A Witch’s Tale.’

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