Where is Netflix’s Owning Manhattan Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Owning Manhattan’ is a real estate-based docuseries about the SERHANT real estate agency and how its owner, Ryan Serhant, tackles the interpersonal and professional drama at the workplace. The show gives us a detailed glimpse at the cutthroat real estate industry of New York as Ryan is determined to take his firm from the sixth position to the leading real estate company in the Big Apple. Supporting his high ambitions are some of the most talented agents and salespersons at his firm who work on selling or renting out properties across the city.

Apart from the professional front, several interpersonal relationships are also highlighted in ‘Owning Manhattan,’ giving rise to drama amongst the SERHANT employees. Another aspect that keeps the viewers hooked on the show is the unique ways the agents sell expensive properties, such as hosting parties, staging the interior, and marketing them on social media.

Owning Manhattan Filming Locations

As the title suggests, ‘Owning Manhattan’ is shot in New York, primarily in and around New York City. Reportedly, the inaugural iteration of the reality series took more than two years to make, as principal photography seemingly commenced in 2022 and continued until 2023. The stunning skyline of New York is regularly featured in the backdrop, making the show a dramatic as well as a visual spectacle.

New York City, New York

Almost all the pivotal sequences of ‘Owning Manhattan’ were lensed in New York City, which is situated at the southern tip of New York State. Ryan Serhant’s namesake real estate agency is located at 372 West Broadway in New York City, which serves as the primary production location for the series. Apart from the aerial shots of the SERHANT headquarters, viewers also get to take a look inside the office, where several key portions are filmed. The tallest residential skyscraper, Central Park Tower at 217 West 57th Street, is heavily featured in ‘Owning Manhattan’ as Ryan tried to close the deal on its penthouse worth $250 million in the first season.

Another prominent property that was the center of attention and a filming site of season 1 is Jardim at 527 West 27th Street. Its penthouse was rented by the famous artist Bad Bunny. The Plaza, which is located at 768 5th Avenue, was also turned into a film set as several exterior and interior scenes were recorded on location. During the shooting process of the debut season, a few more buildings were utilized to tape important sequences, including the Brooklyn Point building at 1 City Point and The Huron at 29 Huron Street, both in the Brooklyn borough and the New York Edge building at 30 Hudson Yards. Moreover, Ryan Serhant recorded a video at the top of the Empire State Building at 20 West 34th Street.

Throughout the filming of the show, the cast and crew members take over several streets across the Big Apple, such as Greenwich Street, Greene Street, North 4th Street, Broome Street, Wooster Street, Park Avenue South, Stuyvesant Avenue, and 11th Avenue. SERHANT real estate agents could be spotted lensing critical portions of the show in the neighborhoods of Meatpacking District, Greenwich Village, West Village, and Tribeca. In the backdrop, many of you might also be able to spot other iconic buildings and monuments, including the Statue of Liberty, Central Park, the Flatiron Building, the World Trade Center, and One Vanderbilt.

