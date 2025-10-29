Where Was Physical Asia Filmed?

The first international spin-off of the hit series ‘Physical: 100,’ Netflix’s ‘Physical: Asia’ is a South Korean competition reality series created by Jang Ho-gi. Originally titled ‘Pijikeol: Asia,’ the show features a showdown of eight countries — Thailand, Korea, Japan, Indonesia, Australia, the Philippines, Turkey, and Mongolia — as 48 elite and professional athletes represent their respective countries and battle for national pride.

The six-member eight teams go head-to-head against each other in a series of gruelling challenges and quests, such as surviving sinking ships and fortress-style battles. After the test of strength and endurance, the nation that remains the last one standing claims the title. The competition features a lineup of several legendary athletes, including Manny Pacquiao, Robert Whittaker, and other champions and Olympic medalists. Besides the challenges highlighting the cultural elements of South Korea and Asia, even the settings of the quests emphasize the same, despite being set inside an enclosed space.

Physical: Asia Season 1 Filming Locations

The shooting for ‘Physical: Asia’ season 1 was conducted in its entirety in South Korea, possibly in the sprawling city of Seoul. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the spin-off competition show took place in February 2025 over the course of a few weeks. Jade Henderson, one of the reserve members of the Australian team, took to social media to share her experience of being on the set. She stated, “Back in February I was lucky enough to go to South Korea to be a reserve contestant for team Australia on Netflix’s Physical Asia. Unfortunately I didn’t make it on the show but I got to meet some amazing people and had an adventure of a lifetime.”

Seoul, South Korea

For the purpose of filming ‘Physical: Asia,’ the production team settled on a mammoth set that they constructed in a space in Seoul, Korea, reportedly stretching as wide as five football fields. To build the giant arena where legendary athletes execute colossal quests and fight it out to come out on top, they utilized about shedloads of sand and steel, weighing approximately 1,200 and 40 tons, respectively. The large-scale designs of the set drew inspiration from diverse Asian heritage. Rooted in Korean mythology, one of the designs resembles the Geunjeongjeon Hall, an iconic gem of the Joseon dynasty era within Gyeongbokgung Palace.

In addition, one can also spot the statues of the lion-esque creature Haetae, considered a guardian of righteousness and protection in Korean mythology. According to reports, several drums were lodged on the set as a tribute to those used in the 1988 Seoul Olympics. In a conversation with Netflix, producer Jang Hogi discussed the vision behind the set’s architecture, shedding further light on the inspiration. He said, “Our goal was to harmonize the diverse histories and cultures of Korea and Asia. We chose Geunjeongjeon Hall of Gyeongbokgung Palace (the main hall) as the main motif, a place where foreign envoys were once welcomed, making it the perfect stage to host athletes from across the region.”

He further explained, “Behind the throne at Geunjeongjeon sits the Ilwolobongdo, a painting of the sun and moon symbolizing royal authority. We placed those celestial motifs within key quests to represent the search for a new sovereign of the Physical series. By weaving in traditional music and instruments, we also wanted to share Korean artistry with the world.” The team also added intricate components, such as fortresses and sinking ships, as well as other historic and folklore-inspired elements to add a touch of realism and heighten the spirit of the competition. In all, the team, reportedly comprising over 500 people, worked diligently to incorporate embellishments that blend Asian mythology and athleticism into the grand set. After spending nearly a year devising the challenging quests, they put them to the test employing over 30 stimulators.

