Where is Selling the OC Season 3 Filmed?

A spin-off series of ‘Selling Sunset,’ Netflix’s ‘Selling the OC’ is a reality show created by Adam DiVello that revolves around the owner of the Oppenheim Group, Jason Oppenheim, as he expands his business to Orange County and forms a brand new team of competent real estate agents, whose professional and personal lives unravel through each episode. Following a similar format, the third season of the show also delved deep into the employees of the Oppenheim Group as Jason and Brett keep them in check.

Several new, lavish, and extravagant properties were introduced to several high-profile clients in season 3, giving the audience an idea of what living in high-end properties in Orange County feels like. Apart from work, the agents at the Oppenheim Group also dealt with various personal issues as well. The luxurious properties in posh neighborhoods that are listed by the agents also raise questions in the minds of the viewers about their actual locations.

Selling the OC Season 3 Filming Locations

Production for ‘Selling the OC’ season 3 took place entirely in California, primarily in Orange County and San Diego. Reports suggest that the principal photography for the third round was done in the summer of 2023, supposedly around June.

Orange County, California

A majority of the important scenes in season 3 of ‘Selling the OC’ were taped in Orange County, which is situated in the Los Angeles metropolitan area in Southern California. As the real estate agents traversed across the county for business and showcased several extravagant properties to their clients, there are plenty of sites that might catch your attention. For instance, the properties on Channel Road, Coronado Drive, and Bayside. A couple of Newport Beach’s places were also visited by the agents and their clients — East Ocean Boulevard and Mesa Drive.

Several key portions for the third iteration of the reality series were also filmed around Driftwood Drive, Diamond Street in Laguna Beach, Ritz Cove Drive, Old Ranch Road in Laguna Niguel, Zell Drive in Laguna Beach, Kings Road in Newport Beach, and Cannon Street. Other than properties, the agents also spent some time hanging out in restaurants and cafes in Orange County. For instance, the cast and crew members took over Jane at 158 Avenida Del Mar and Fig@313 at 313 North El Camino Real, both in San Clemente. Moreover, Five Crowns at 3801 East Coast Highway in Corona Del Mar and Coastal Kitchen at 34091 CA-1 in Dana Point feature in a few sequences as well.

San Diego, California

San Diego, a city which is situated in the southwestern corner of California, also hosted the production of ‘Selling the OC’ season 3. The Oppenheim Group, San Diego office at 7925 Girard Avenue in the hilly and seaside area of La Jolla in San Diego, as well as Alex Hall’s lavish home, served as prominent production locations for the season. For shooting purposes, the filming unit also set up camp in and around the LAVO Italian Restaurant at 611 Fifth Avenue and Coronado Island.

