Where Was Someone Has to Know Filmed?

Directed by Fernando Guzzoni and Pepa San Martín, Netflix’s ‘Someone Has to Know’ is a Chilean crime drama series inspired by the real-life disappearance of Jorge Matute Johns. Originally titled ‘Alguien Tiene Que Saber,’ the narrative revolves around the sudden and mysterious disappearance of a teenage boy and his mother’s relentless search for the truth. After he goes missing, a skilled, tenacious detective launches an investigation to get to the bottom of the case.

While his mother refuses to give up searching for her son, a priest seems to be harboring a critical secret related to the entire ordeal. As the police are led towards nothing but dead ends, they later realize that silence can be just as brutal as any other crime. Featuring Paulina García, Alfredo Castro, Clemente Rodriguez, Lucas Sáez Collins, and Gabriel Cañas, the suspenseful story unfolds in a wide range of settings, including secluded areas, churches, residential areas, and open fields, enhancing the visual aspect of the narrative.

Someone Has to Know Filming Locations

‘Someone Has to Know’ is filmed in its entirety in Chile, particularly in Concepción and Santiago. According to reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the drama series seemingly got underway in October 2024 and wrapped up after more than a month in November of the same year. One of the crew members, Marión Polett, expressed her gratitude on social media, stating (translated), “Grateful for all the people I’ve met, who I’ve met again, who talks to me every day to check how I’m doing, who teaches me and helps me grow in this audiovisual world. Grateful for the great experience I am living and it is almost over. Grateful for knowing places I didn’t know, for giving me the courage and encouragement to go out even alone. Grateful and proud for giving it all on set”

Concepción, Chile

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Someone Has to Know’ were lensed in Concepción, the seat of the Concepción Province and the capital of the Biobío Region. The production team took over numerous streets and neighborhoods across the city to shoot important scenes for the crime show. The establishing shots also seemingly feature the skyline of Concepción, which consists of various high-rise buildings and popular monuments in the city, such as the University of Concepción, Cathedral of the Most Holy Conception, Plaza Perú, and more.

Santiago, Chile

The capital of Chile, Santiago, also served as one of the prominent production locations for ‘Someone Has to Know.’ Situated in the Chilean Central Valley within the Santiago Basin, the city is surrounded by the Chilean Coastal Range and the Andes, which feature in the backdrop of several outdoor scenes in the series. The hustle and bustle of Santiago is captured to reflect the chaotic nature of the investigation, woven with dark secrets and truths. Apart from the Chilean series, Santiago has hosted the production of multiple movies and TV shows, such as ‘Knock Knock,’ ‘Neruda,’ ‘The Summit,’ ‘La Jauría,’ ‘Fugitives,’ and ‘Los Espookys.’

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